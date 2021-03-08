Chaska/Chanhassen closed out the Metro West gymnastics schedule with a 132.850-123.850 win over St. Louis Park on March 2.
The meet signaled the return of Autumn Hepola to vault where she posted the team's top score of the season, a 9.05. Hepola also set a personal-best score on balance beam with a 9.1.
Vault from @StormHawksGymn senior Autumn Hepola earns a 9.0 & 9.1! #Soar pic.twitter.com/bs4KJuvhLm— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) March 3, 2021
Lauren Wosje, the only Storm Hawk to compete in all four varsity events, was the all-around champion with a mark of 32.200. She tied for first with teammate McKenna Thom on floor exercise (8.4) and tied for third on uneven bars (7.4), adding scores of 8.05 on vault and 8.35 on beam.
Brenna Johnson, first on JV on vault (8.2), had an all-around score of 33.2 She claimed top honors on uneven bars with a routine of 8.675 and was third on beam (8.425), adding a 7.9 on floor.
Anna Lacy set a season-best vault score of 8.475 for third place with Thom in second place on bars at 8.275. Lexie McCoy also finished with scores of 8.375 on beam and on floor for third place.
Chaska/Chanhassen lost only its second meet of the season, a 131.075-130.725 decision to Breck School on March 4.
Hepola was second on vault (9.0) and first on beam (8.85) with Johnson an event winner on bars (8.45) with Thom and Wosje each scoring 8.45 in tying for second place on floor exercise. Wosje was second in all-around with a 31.975.
The Section 2AA Meet is set for Thursday, March 18 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.