Posting an event score in the 34s for vault, Chaska/Chanhassen set a season-best mark in a 134.475-125.975 win over host Bloomington Jefferson on Dec. 10.
The Storm Hawks are the defending Metro West Conference champions.
Chaska/Chanhassen had nine of the top-12 scores among the four rotations including a sweep on uneven bars led by Reese Norbie with an 8.675. She was joined in the top three by Grace Blaschko (8.45) and Aleah TeBrugge (8.15).
Autumn Hepola, the all-around champion with a score of 34.125, was first on vault (8.975), first on balance beam (8.850) and second on floor exercise (8.375).
Peyton Florek also had a winning event score of 8.6 on floor exercise.
Other top scores came from Emma Fronius (second, 8.6) and Anna Lacy (8.4) on vault; Norbie (third, 8.5) and Florek (8.45) on beam; and Lauren Wosje (8.150) on floor.
"What a fantastic conference meet! It was exciting to see our varsity and JV team scores climb. Our JV was 1.5 points from Bloomington's varsity score! We had more than six girls have their season high score on every event. Can't wait for our first home meet next Tuesday. It's also Alumni Night so we hope to see a few of our former gymnasts at the meet," Chaska/Chanhassen coach Chris Lacy said.
The home opener, Tuesday, Dec. 17, is at 6 p.m. in the Chanhassen High School Aux Gym against Richfield.