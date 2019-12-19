Emma Fronius completed her second switch of the uneven bars, a perfect transition. All of a sudden the Chaska/Chanhassen gymnast flashed a smile.
She did it.
One of just a few seniors on the team, Fronius is enjoying this last season. She's taking it all in with a smile. Even the tough days. She knows this last eight weeks or so are her last with her teammates.
So enjoy it.
"It's my senior year, I'm taking everything in. This is one of my last home meets, so I'm working to enjoy them, not get so nervous. And it's working. I'm not as tense before," Fronius said.
Fronius has seen three head coaches in her four varsity seasons. Chaska/Chanhassen has had four different coaches in five years. Chris Lacy, who led the Hawks for 15 years before stepping down to raise three children, is back and plans to stay for a while.
That stability within the program, a team with so much youth, is key. Fronius sees a part she can play in development as well.
"We have a lot of new girls on the team, most of them this is their first high school team experience coming from club. I was them as a freshman. That was how I transitioned as well. I didn't know what to expect. So I'm just trying to encourage them, give them someone to talk with if they need that. Always being there for them, whether they have a question, or they're struggling with something. It's a really great group of girls," Fronius said.
Celebrating alumni night in the home opener Dec. 17 against Richfield, Chaska/Chanhassen had 10 of the 12 top-three finishes in the four rotations.
Peyton Florek, all-around champion (32.850), had a first-place score on beam (8.35) and a second on floor exercise (8.2).
Autumn Hepola, second overall in all-around (32.550), was second in vault (8.3), bars (8.6) and beam (8.1).
The meet's highest score came from Storm Hawk sophomore Grace Blaschko, a mark of 8.650 on uneven bars.
Claire Guthmueller, competing for the first time this season, competed in two rotations, winning the floor exercise event with a score of 8.375.
Other top scores came from Blaschko on vault (8.275), McKenna Thom on bars (8.4) and Aleah TeBrugge (7.850). Chaska/Chanhassen won the Metro West Conference meet, improving to 2-0 in a 130.375-117.325.
Fronius, had a pair of top JV scores on bars (7.7) and beam (8.2), adding a second-place JV score of 7.7 on floor exercise. The senior competed on varsity in vault, posting an 8.0.
"I'd probably say bars or floor right now," said Fronius of her favorite event. Floor exercise is an event she feels she can express 0who she is with music choice and such. "Sometimes it fluctuates. I just like the flow of bars."
With the next competition not until 2020, the weeks ahead in practice are paramount to improving scores in advance of multiple invitationals against tougher competition.
"We usually divide into groups, depending on how much time we have we might work on three events, most of the time four. Everyone rotates and you're either working on your routines if there's a meet coming up, or we have a break, that's the time for upgrades and cleaning up things to your routine," Fronius said.
Chaska/Chanhassen's next home meet is Tuesday, Jan. 7, against At. Anthony Village.