Callin Hake entered Monday’s home contest against Robbinsdale Cooper needing 18 points to become Chanhassen’s first-ever basketball player to reach 2,000 career points.
So what did the Storm senior captain do on the first two offensive possessions? Feed classmate Madi Hicks for an open corner 3-pointer and for a lay-up on a 2-on-1 break.
After a slow start, making just two of her first six field goal attempts, Hake finished with 26 points. Fellow captain Lauren Seubert’s steal led to the Hake transition basket — a kiss off the glass through a Robbinsdale Cooper defender for the milestone points.
“I think my senior year has been the most fun, and most important team I’ve been a part of. I play with my best friends every game. I think they know I’m going to give them 100 percent, and I know that too of them. To celebrate with them, have the community behind me, I don’t know how you don’t get emotional,” said Hake, who needed a few seconds after the timeout to compose herself before getting back into basketball mode.
“I looked at my teammates, and said, ‘I got that accomplishment, great, but let’s go get this win,’” she added.
Hake, who recently had a streak of 65 straight games in double figures snapped in a three-point win over Orono, came into the game riding back-to-back 30-point efforts. Her 37 points against Waconia on Jan. 29 tied the single-game school scoring record for girls set by Martha Kuderer in 2014.
Since joining the Chanhassen program as an eighth grader, Hake has been turning heads. She scored 25 points in her first playoff game against Eden Prairie. She more than doubled her scoring output as a ninth-grader, setting a then personal-record with 36 points against Mound-Westonka, finishing with 551 total points.
She reached 1,000 career points as a sophomore, becoming the fourth Storm girls basketball player to do so.
In her program-tying scoring record, Hake became the school’s all-time leading rebounder, passing Danielle Gitzen and Joey Witthus. Hake also is the school’s 3-pointers-made leader.
“I remember 1,000. It was my first year. I was the JV coach. Two thousand is a lot of points. She’s so deserving. She works so hard, and she’s not just a scorer. She’s a team player, both offensively and defensively. Somebody these girls all enjoy playing with,” Chanhassen head coach Kayla Walsh said.
Hitting 2,000 points on the home floor, in front of her best friend, AAU teammate Ellie Buzzelle of Rogers, who was in attendance with her parents, was icing on the cake.
“This season has been everything I could ask for and more. The chemistry we have off the court really carries onto the court. I love these girls, my team,” said Hake, in between snapping photos and spending time with the senior class and Buzzelle after the game.
Hake netted 12 points in the first half, including 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. A quick 3-pointer and drive-and score had her within one point of the milestone in the second half. While her next two attempts rimmed out, Hake wasn’t to be denied.
Signs saying “2,000 points” were waving from the Chanhassen bench to the parents and Storm faithful in the crowd. Teammates rushed onto the court with the whistle to celebrate. Head coach Kayla Walsh presented Hake with a banner and basketball to commemorate the moment.
“I knew I just had to play my game. I knew Cooper was going to come out and try and frustrate me, get in my face, so I knew I just had to let it come and not try to do too much. The biggest thing for me was we won the game,” Hake said.
Hake’s basket gave Chanhassen its first lead of the second half at 43-42. It was part of a 19-7 run for the Storm — the start to a double-digit advantage in the final minutes and a 66-56 win.
In addition to Hake’s 26 points and 12 rebounds, Hicks scored 17 points with Avery Linder and Lauren Seubert combining for 15 points off the bench. The Storm held Robbinsdale Cooper to 20 second-half points after trailing 36-30 at the intermission.
Angie Kissock, head coach of the Chanhassen Storm for the first 10 seasons, the final two with Hake on the roster, sent out her congratulations.
“I couldn’t be happier for Callin for scoring 2,000 points. What an amazing accomplishment to be the first-ever for Chanhassen High School women’s basketball! She has worked very hard for many years and has dedicated herself to being the best. Since her eighth grade year she began making a huge impact at Chanhassen, and she has an incredibly bright future ahead of her at Nebraska. Continue to leave an amazing legacy at Chanhassen, Cal! So proud of you!”
Chanhassen, now 8-3 in the Metro West Conference and 11-7 overall, draws a rematch with Benilde-St. Margaret, a team they lost to in double overtime earlier in the season, on Friday, Feb. 4.
The Storm also play at Holy Family Catholic on Saturday and at Chaska on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The game with the Fire will reunite two former teammates in Hake and Nicole Bowlin, who both played for the Chanhassen varsity as eighth-graders.
While Nebraska is in her near-future, the dream of playing Division I basketball in the Big Ten soon to become reality, Hake is enjoying moments like the games against Waconia and Robbinsdale Cooper. Facing rivals like Chaska.
“I think it’s going to come at the right time. It’s bittersweet. I don’t take any game for granted. I know the time to leave for Lincoln is approaching, so I think it makes me appreciate every moment here just a bit more. It’s been five years in this program. It’s gone by really quick. It’s home for me, so I just want to be in the present and enjoy what’s left,” Hake said.