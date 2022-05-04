One event on the sports calendar that has been important for the Chaska Hawks is its Strikeout Cancer and Diabetes baseball game, and this season’s April 29 game was no different.
Each spring since 2014 (excluding 2020), the Hawks have hosted Chanhassen and honored players, coaches, family members and others in the community who have been affected by cancer and diabetes.
In a pregame ceremony this year, Chaska honored Heather Miller, who passed away in 2021 from cancer. She was the mother of Karver, Tate, Eric and Delaney Miller. Karver is a member of the Hawks’ varsity roster.
Karver, along with his siblings, opened the game with ceremonial first pitches thrown by Eric and Delaney. Chaska also unveiled a bench that will be a permanent part of Athletic Park in Heather’s memory.
Despite losing 2-1 to the Storm, Miller was thankful for how the community has embraced his family during the past year.
“The support here in this community is awesome. It was just a super special night for everyone to come, and it is just a great thing that Chaska puts on every year,” Miller said.
Despite the traditional Chaska-Chanhassen rivalry, the game is meant to symbolize the two cities coming together as one community to support a good cause in cancer and diabetes research. The pregame ceremony also included a special tribute to the Ryan family of Chanhassen, who lost wife and mother Stacey Ryan in March 2019 following a battle with lung cancer, and the Hawks junior varsity coach Rob Jeppson, who has diabetes.
“Both teams — Chanhassen and Chaska — are going to compete like crazy between the white lines,” Chaska assistant coach Scott Gerber said during the pregame ceremony April 29. “But bigger than between the white lines is being able to compete and help make a difference with cancer and diabetes research within our one community coming together.”
Since 2014, the event has raised a combined total of more than $9,000 through fundraisers during the game, like strikeout donations, concessions and commemorative shirts. All of the proceeds have gone to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Miller is looking to make the most of this season without his mother physically present in the stands. But with the bench behind home plate at every home game for the rest of the season, Miller wants to lead the Hawks to a strong regular season record, and possibly more success in the postseason.
“It’s been different not having her here, but I know she’s always here with me so I just have to keep working and getting better,” Miller said.