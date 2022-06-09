Chanhassen’s Madi Hicks and Chaska’s Sammy Youngquist are finalists for the 2022 Ms. Minnesota Golf award.
The award began in 2016 to recognize the outstanding female high school golfer based on performance on the golf course, academic achievement and strength of character. The winner will be announced June 12 at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.
Hicks and Youngquist are both set to play golf at the collegiate level, with Hicks committed to North Dakota State and Youngquist committed to Minnesota State, Mankato.
Both seniors had their own accomplishments during the 2022 season. Hicks qualified for her fifth state tournament as the section 2AAA medalist while Youngquist helped the Hawks win their second-consecutive Metro West conference championship.