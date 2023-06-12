Konner Gunwall

Chanhassen senior Konner Gunwall prepares to return a ball during his singles match against St. Louis Park April 13.

 File photo by Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

The first round of the state tennis tournament did not end the way Chanhassen senior Konner Gunwall and Holy Family senior Michael Frost might have wanted, but both were able to extend their tournament runs in the consolation bracket.

Gunwall climbed back from his Class 2A first-round loss to win the consolation championship, while Frost won two matches in the Class A consolation tournament before falling in the final match June 9.

