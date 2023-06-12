The first round of the state tennis tournament did not end the way Chanhassen senior Konner Gunwall and Holy Family senior Michael Frost might have wanted, but both were able to extend their tournament runs in the consolation bracket.
Gunwall climbed back from his Class 2A first-round loss to win the consolation championship, while Frost won two matches in the Class A consolation tournament before falling in the final match June 9.
In his first match June 8, Gunwall lost 6-3, 6-1 to Sam Rathmanner of Mahtomedi, who later placed third overall. While Gunwall came up short of his goal heading into the tournament of finishing first, the senior did not quit in his final high school matches.
Later in the day, Gunwall won 6-2, 6-2 to Cullen Brown of Elk River to keep his season alive. On June 9, he then returned to the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota to take on Kaushik Bukkuri of East Ridge and won 6-4, 6-2. Gunwall ended his high school tennis career on a high-note, beating Dane Patten of Duluth East 7-5, 6-1 in the consolation final.
Gunwall dealt with minor arm injuries throughout the season and still advanced to the tournament while playing through pain. Because of this, the senior said it felt good to reach the final high school competition of the season for the second straight season.
“I love the high school season and having a match with the team, but I really like the tournament environment of having all the kids there and just you competing for yourself and just having yourself to rely on,” Gunwall said before the tournament.
Like Gunwall, Frost could not get past his first round match in the Class A tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center June 8. Frost fell in three sets 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 to Max Sampson of Mora Academy, but he would also extend his tournament to day two.
Frost handily won his second match of the tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sam Swenson of Hermantown June 8. The then senior found himself in another tight three-set match to start the next day in the second round of the consolation bracket, where he came away with a 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 win against Asher Monson of Schaeffer Academy. Following the win, Frost lost his for the second time of the tournament, falling 7-6(5), 6-3 to Aidan Schlichting of Totino-Grace.