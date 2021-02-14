Chanhassen led Bloomington Jefferson 2-0 in the first meeting of the 2021 boys hockey season, the final score 5-2 in favor of the Jaguars.
A 2-0 lead in the second meeting Feb. 13 at Bloomington Ice Garden, behind 24 saves from senior captain Will Anderson, 20 over the final two periods, Chanhassen held on this time in a 2-1 win.
The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak to Jefferson dating back to 2016.
Power-play goals from Ben Curtis and Joey Parker, just 3:18 into the game, proved to be the winning scores for Chanhassen.
The Storm penalty kill was 3-for-3 over the final two periods to preserve the third win over a Bloomington team this season.
Joe Gerebi, Tyler Hanson, Col Baker, and Alex Lunski each registered assists on Chanhassen goals.
The Storm, 3-6 overall, host Waconia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
BOYS: Minnetonka 3, Edina 0
Not only did Minnetonka complete the season sweep of rival Edina for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Skippers did so by posting a second shutout of the Hornets in a 3-0 win on Feb. 13.
Minnetonka won 4-0 on Jan. 21 at Braemar Arena.
Before the 2021 season, Edina had not been shutout by the Skippers in at least 15 years.
A scoreless first period, Minnetonka netted three goals on 10 shots in the middle frame, twice from Wyatt Chartier. Beckett Hendrickson had assists on two scores, including the eventual winner from Nick Baer at the 4:45 mark of the period.
Kyle Briesemeister turned away all 23 Edina shots, including 12 in the third period. The senior goaltender is 3-1 on the season with two shutouts.
Minnetonka, winners of four of the last five games, are 6-3 overall into non-conference contests with St. Louis Park and Owatonna on Feb. 18 and 20.