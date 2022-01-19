Caden Lee scored twice, adding two assists, as Chanhassen improved to 11-3-1 overall with a 7-2 home win over Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 18.
The Storm are tied atop the Metro West Conference with Chaska at 5-1. The two teams meet on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. in Victoria.
Lee, team leader with 11 goals and 24 points, netted a pair of shots in the second period, a stanza Chanhassen extended a 2-1 lead to 6-1.
Gavin Uhlenkamp (goal, three assists), Tyler Smith (goal, two assists), Joe Gerebi (two assists), and Joe Parker (two assists) with Tyler Hanson, Jake Risch and Billy McNeely finding the net as well.
It was McNeely's first high school goal.
Brady Marsh made 18 saves to improve to 3-0 on the season for the Storm.
BOYS: Chaska 2, Orono 0
Chaska doubled up Orono on the shot chart, finishing with a 51-28 advantage, but held just a one-goal lead until the closing seconds when Jack Seaverson scored into the empty net in a 2-0 home win over Orono on Jan. 18.
Zach Seltun gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead with his fifth tally of the season in the first period.
Kai Girard improved to 4-1 overall, earning the shutout for Chaska with a career-high 28 saves.
Brock Payton kept Orono in the game with 49 saves on 50 shots faced.
Chaska (9-5) is at Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 6, Hutchinson 5 OT
After having a three-goal lead evaporate, Holy Family Catholic rebounded in overtime, getting the game-winner from Parker Osborn in a 6-5 home win over Hutchinson on Jan. 18.
Osborn, who also opened the scoring, has a team-high 16 goals for the Fire.
Abe Melek (goal, two assists), Tommy Agerland (three assists) and Keyan Schugel (two assists) also had multi-point games, while Ethan Hall, Mason Fasching and Nick Blood scored tallies for Holy Family Catholic.
Kam Hendrickson stopped 22 shots in the victory for the Fire, which are 7-11 overall into a Thursday road contest at Southwest Christian/Richfield.
BOYS: St. Louis Park 5, Southwest Christian/Richfield 1
A dominating 51 minutes of hockey, St. Louis Park outshot Southwest Christian/Richfield 43-23 for the game, winning 5-1 over the Stars in Richfield on Jan. 18.
The Orioles scored twice in each of the first two periods.
Brody Hardacre netted a power-play goal from Josh Larson and Joey Michelizzi in the first period.
Isaac Haugen made 38 saves for the Stars, which host Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 in Richfield.