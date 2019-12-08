A three-goal second period sprung Chanhassen to its third win of the season, a 4-1 victory over Section 2AA opponent New Prague on Dec. 7 at Victoria Rec Center.
Consecutive power-play conversions from Cole Severson and Jack Willis extended the Storm lead to 3-0 through two periods.
Tyler Davidson, already with two assists in the contest, added to the advantage at 4-0 at the 8:54 mark of the third period.
Josh Weyandt earned his win of the season for Chanhassen, stopping 18-of-19 shots between the pipes.
Senior Jack Hudnut picked up his first two points of the season, a goal and assist, to open the scoring for the Storm.
Chanhassen (3-2) is at home against Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
CHASKA 12, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 0
Four goals in each of the three periods led Chaska to a 12-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy in the Metro West Conference opener Dec. 7.
The Hawks outshot the Eagles 43-14.
Jimmy Snuggerud netted his second hat trick in as many days, while Shane LaVelle also scored three times for Chaska.
Zach Seltun (two goals, assist), Bauer Barry (five assists), Max Burkholder (three assists), and Nick Olmscheid (goal, two assists) were other scoring leaders.
Carter Wishart (six saves) and Tyler Harrison (five saves) combined for the shutout for Chaska, now 3-2-1 overall.
The Hawks are at Orono at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
ST. THOMAS ACADEMY 3, MINNETONKA 2
Despite five minutes of the man advantage in the third period, Minnetonka was unable to score the equalizer, a 3-2 loss at St. Thomas Academy on Dec. 7 in Mendota Heights.
The Skippers are now 1-4 overall.
Liam Worms and Graham Harris scored for Minnetonka, which trailed 3-2 into the final period.
Jarod Wright gave the Cadets the lead for good with 2:50 remaining in the second period.
Minnetonka is at Moorhead at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
WACONIA 3, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 1
Jackson Olimb netted a power-play goal late in the first period, the lone score in a 3-1 loss for Southwest Christian/Richfield at Waconia Dec. 7.
The Stars are 0-4 on the season, including two defeats against Section 2A opponents.
Brady Anderson and Nic Gustafson had assists on the Southwest Christian goal that cut the deficit to 2-1.
Waconia added a power-play tally in the opening seconds of the