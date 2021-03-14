Chanhassen matched the program's most wins in a season over the last years, in seven fewer games, in a 4-3 win over Holy Angels on March 13 at Victoria Rec Center.
The Storm scored twice in the third period, coming back from a 3-0 hole, winning on an overtime goal from Tyler Hanson. It was the sophomore's third goal in four games.
Falling behind 34 seconds in, trailing 3-0 midway through the second period, Chanhassen broke the ice with freshman Ben Curtis' second career goal from Alex Lunski and Jake Risch.
Risch, third on the team with 15 points, had a hand, or stick, on all three regulation Storm goals. Team leader Joey Parker (18 points) and Risch assisted on Lunski's 10th goal of the season to draw within 3-2.
With 51 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey late in regulation, Chanhassen got the tying goal from Caden Lee, from Parker and Risch, with 2:15 left.
Jack Bartfield netted two goals for 12-win Holy Angels.
Chanhassen, with an 8-10 record, is the No. 7 seed in Section 2AA and will travel to ninth-ranked Prior Lake at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. The Storm have never won a Class AA playoff game.
EDEN PRAIRIE 6, CHASKA 0
An experienced second-ranked Eden Prairie squad flexed its muscle against a youthful Chaska team in a 6-0 final on March 13 at Chaska Community Center.
Despite losses in three of the last four games, the Hawks, with a 10-8 record, earned the No. 5 seed ahead of Shakopee in this week's Section 2AA Tournament.
Chaska will play at Holy Family at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, at Victoria Rec Center. The Hawks won the 4-5 seed game at home in 2020 over the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic owns a 10-4-1 record into the post-season.
A one-goal deficit through 17 minutes, Eden Prairie hit the back of the net three times while Chaska hit the pipe twice in the second period. The Eagles added two more goals in the third period for running time.
Eden Prairie had six different goal scorers with Mason Langenbrunner and Jackson Blake finishing with a tally and two assists.
Carter Wishart made 26 saves for Chaska with Zach Hayes posting the shutout with 22 stops for the Eagles.
Eden Prairie is the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA.
EDINA 3, MINNETONKA 2 OT
Minnetonka extended a shutout streak versus Edina to eight periods in the third meeting March 13 at Pagel Arena. The Hornets, though, scored twice in the third period, getting the overtime winner from Jimmy Clark in a 3-2 final.
Trey Fechko's goal at 16 seconds of the third period was the first goal of the season Kyle Briesemeister of Minnetonka allowed against the Hornets. One hundred and thirty-six-plus minutes of hockey.
Jackson Nevers tied the game with under eight minutes to play in regulation for Edina.
Briesemeister made 24 saves for Minnetonka, which scored in each of the first two periods on a power-play goal from Liam Hupka, his first career goal, and Wyatt Chartier on a second assist in the game from Graham Harris.
Minnetonka (10-6-2) is the No. 3 seed in Section 2AA, opening the playoffs with nine-win Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.