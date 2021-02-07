A few times in recent years Minnetonka and Eden Prairie have held each other to single digits on the football gridiron. A 9-5 score on Feb. 6 resembled more that than hockey.
Eden Prairie was 3-for-4 on the power play, getting four goals from Carter Batchelder, who scored in all three periods, in the Eagle win.
The two teams combined for 87 shots on goal with 14 tallies, a 16 percent score rate.
While Minnetonka took an early lead on Beckett Hendrickson's third goal of the season, Eden Prairie led 4-1 after a period, on two tallies from Batchelder as well as the first of two scores from Jackson Blake.
The Skippers countered with the first three goals of the second period from Jack Quinn, Reed Hanus and Vinnie Farina, all over a stretch of 3:23, but Eden Prairie responded with three more themselves. Power-play goals from Batchelder and Drew Holt made it 7-4.
Quinn scored his second goal of the game for the Skippers in the third period.
Anders Irene made 38 saves in net for Minnetonka (4-3), which hosts Duluth East on Feb. 11 and has a rematch with Edina on Feb. 13, both at Pagel.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 6, ST. PAUL ACADEMY 2
The line of Matt Steussi, Andrew Erhart and Joey Michelizzi is absolutely sizzling right now for Southwest Christian/Richfield.
Two days after combining for an eight-point game in a last-minute win over Waconia, the Stars trio tallied 11 points in a 6-2 win at St. Paul Academy on Feb. 6.
Steussi registered a natural hat trick in the first period, goals at 5:00, 7:19 and 7:51 to give Southwest Christian/Richfield the lead for good.
Erhart and Michelizzi, on the power play, added to the advantage at 5-2 before Cullen O'Connell finished off the scoring for the Stars.
Max Lavin made 21 saves for his fourth win in six starts for Southwest Christian/Richfield (5-2), which hosts Minnehaha Academy in Richfield on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 5, BLAKE SCHOOL 1
Marc Lund netted two goals as Holy Family Catholic was 2-for-4 on the power play in a 5-1 home win over Blake School on Feb. 6 in Victoria.
A two-goal lead into the final period, a short-handed score from Jake Cameron and a man-advantage goal from Ben Reddan 83 seconds apart clinched the non-conference win for the Fire.
Lund and Luke Roelofs got Holy Family Catholic on the board with a 2-1 lead through 17 minutes.
Jack Olson made 29 saves for the Fire, which beat defending Section 6AA champion goaltender Aksel Reid five times in improving to 4-2 overall.
Holy Family Catholic is at St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
ST. LOUIS PARK 5, CHANHASSEN 2
For the second time this season, Chanhassen was there through two periods with St. Louis Park, only to be shutout over the final 17 minutes.
The Orioles scored five times in the third period in a 7-2 win over the Storm on Jan. 19. On Feb. 6, a 3-2 advantage, St. Louis Park broke open the contest with two goals in a 5-2 decision.
Chanhassen had rallied to within 3-2 on tallies from Col Baker and Landon Oldenkamp in the second period.
Jack Wandmacher and McCabe Dvorak each scored twice for the Orioles.
Will Anderson made 27 saves for Chanhassen (2-5), which hosts Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 5, CHASKA 1
Chaska fell to 3-3 in the Metro West Conference, finishing the week 0-2 at St. Louis Park Rec Center in a 5-1 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret on Feb. 6.
Jack Seaverson's score with 35 seconds left broke up the shutout bid from B-SM's Carson Limesand.
The Red Knights are undefeated at 8-0 this season.
Adam Marshall and Mitchell Dokman each scored twice as B-SM led 3-0 after one period despite just a 9-7 shot difference. For the game, the margin grew to 41-23 with Carter Wishart making 36 saves for Chaska.
The Hawks host Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.