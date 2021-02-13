Defeated 6-0 in the season opener to fifth-ranked St. Thomas Academy, a rematch Feb. 13 in Mendota Heights had a similar start. Holy Family Catholic found themselves down 3-0 after 17 minutes.
A shot difference of 13-6 Cadets through one period, by the end of overtime, a 3-3 tie, shots were 35-33 Fire.
Holy Family Catholic peppered the net over the final two periods and overtime, getting goals from Grant Limke in the second frame, and Luke Roelofs and Charlie Lindberg tying the game in the third period.
Holy Family Catholic was on the power play in the closing minutes of regulation as well as a man up after a Cadets player took a five-minute major into overtime.
The Fire and St. Thomas Academy each had four shots on net in the extra session.
Jack Olson made 29 saves for Holy Family Catholic, which is 5-1-1 over the last seven contests.
The Fire, in the midst of a six-game road trip, is at No. 8 Hill-Murray in Maplewood on Feb. 18.
BOYS: Chaska 8, Bloomington Kennedy 3
Back-to-back second-period goals from Timmy LeRoy lifted Chaska to an 8-3 win over Bloomington Kennedy in Metro West Conference action Feb. 13 at Chaska Community Center.
The Hawks held leads of 3-1 and 5-1 at intermissions, extending the advantage to 8-1 early in the third period.
Jack Seaverson, who opened the scoring at the 2:51 mark of the first period, tipping a Blake Markwell point shot, also netted two goals for Chaska.
Sam Rinzel, Ty Broten, Sully Scholle, and Luke Iverson also registered goals for the Hawks. It was the first career tally for Iverson, a sophomore defenseman.
Carter Wishart made 19 saves for his fifth win of the season for Chaska (6-4).
The Hawks host New Prague on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
BOYS: Minneapolis 4, Southwest Christian/Richfield 1
Frank Lindgren scored twice, including a clinching goal in the third period, as Minneapolis defeated Southwest Christian/Richfield 4-1 on Feb. 13.
Down two goals, the Stars got back within one on Caleb Bendell's sixth goal of the season from Ryan Odefey and Brody Hardacre.
Southwest Christian/Richfield, short-handed with defensemen Cullen O'Connell and Ollie Yuhas leaving the game with injuries, were unable to cut into the deficit despite 15 shots over the final two periods.
Max Lavin made 24 saves for the Stars, which are now 6-3 overall into a second contest this season with Minnehaha Academy, set for Feb. 20.
GIRLS: Benilde-St. Margaret 1, Minnetonka 0
Avery Junker's second-period goal was the only shot to beat Minnetonka's Brynn Dulac and Benilde-St. Margaret's Carly Greene, who posted a shutout for the Red Knights in a 1-0 final Feb. 13.
The Skippers and Red Knights are ranked No. 4 and 5 in the state.
Dulac made 27 saves with Greene stopping 21 shots in respective nets.
An even first period, Benilde-St. Margaret outshot Minnetonka 11-4 in the middle frame, Junker putting the Red Knights ahead 1-0.
The Skippers had a late power play, pulling the goaltender for a 6-on-4 advantage.
Minnetonka (7-2) hosts Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.