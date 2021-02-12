Nine years removed from Minnetonka defeating Duluth East inside Pagel Arena on a chilly Hockey Day in Minnesota, a big first period once again sprung the Skippers boys hockey team to a 4-2 win over the Greyhounds Feb. 11.
Ben Konen, Jack Quinn and Hunter Newhouse each scored over the first 17 minutes for a 3-0 Skipper lead.
Duluth East pulled within one at 3-2 into the third period before Newhouse broke the backs of a Hounds' rally with a short-handed goal with 7:04 remaining. It was a three-point night for the Skipper senior.
Duluth East had three power-play opportunities in the third period down a goal. Goaltender Kyle Briesemeister was up for the challenge for Minnetonka, saving all 10 shots in the frame, 18 for the game, in the win.
Minnetonka (5-3) hosts Edina at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Pagel.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 14, Waconia 2
That feeling of scoring a goal -- 14 to be exact -- returned to Holy Family Catholic in a lopsided 14-2 win at Wright County Conference winless Waconia on Feb. 11.
The Fire outshot the Wildcats 53-7 in the game.
Grayson Limke found the net four times, adding two assists, one of eight multi-point scorers for Holy Family Catholic.
Vermont commit Shae Messner, making her debut with Holy Family Catholic, scored twice, while Libby Kamp also netted two goals with an assist.
Other Fire goal scorers were MacKenzie Moss, Brenna Westerhaus, Maddie Morgan, Josie Linn, Kayla Woytcke, and Maddy Helmstetter, who also had three assists along with Maeve Kelly.
Maya Lindstrom and Mia Kelley scored for Waconia.
Holy Family Catholic (3-4-2) hosts undefeated Mound-Westonka on Thursday, Feb. 18.
GIRLS: Eden Prairie 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Bethany Velasco struck first for Chaska/Chanhassen in a section match-up with Eden Prairie, but despite a 35-28 shot advantage for the game it was all Eagles in a 6-1 final on Feb. 11.
Eden Prairie, up 2-1 into the first intermission, scored three times on six shots in the second period. Grace Kuipers netted two goals for the Eagles.
Velasco's tally from Katelyn Roberts and Brier Ziemer at 14:02 of the first period gave the Storm Hawks a short-lived lead as Eden Prairie countered just 48 seconds later on a Kuipers' score.
Molly Goergen backstopped the win for Eden Prairie with 34 saves.
Chaska/Chanhassen (4-5) is at Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.