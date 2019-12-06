Olivia Rinzel did everything she could to give her Chaska/Chanhassen girls hockey team a chance to win.
The Storm Hawks' offense was opportunistic, scoring the first two goals in a road contest at top-10 Eden Prairie.
But the Eagles, behind a pair of goals from Sydney Langseth, rallied to win 3-2 over Chaska/Chanhassen Dec. 6.
Grace Kuipers netted the winner from Langseth with 10:34 remaining in regulation for Eden Prairie (5-1-1).
Jordyn Perlich gave Chaska/Chanhassen the 1-0 lead despite being outshot 17-4 in the first period. An Elisabeth Gerebi goal from Perlich and Alex Dixey made it 2-0.
Rinzel shined for the Storm Hawks, stopping a career-high 43 shots.
Chaska/Chanhassen (4-3-2) hosts Minnetonka on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. It marks the return of former head coach Tracy Cassano.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 2, Delano/Rockford 1
A shot advantage of 52-12, Holy Family Catholic needed a pair of second-period goals from the senior class to top host Delano/Rockford 2-1 on Dec. 6.
Lauren Hickey and Sydney Paulsen netted tallies just 61 seconds apart after the Fire fell behind 1-0. Hickey and Paulsen each had assists on each other's goals.
Holy Family Catholic alone had 29 shots on net in the second period.
Jillian Oncay made 11 saves in her second start of the season between the pipes for the Fire.
Next up for Holy Family Catholic (7-2) is a home game against Mound-Westonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
BOYS: Chaska 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Freshman Jimmy Snuggerud netted his first career trick, a five-point game, in a 6-2 win for Chaska over Eveleth-Gilbert on Dec. 6 at Chaska Community Center.
A one-goal game early in the third period, tallies from Bauer Barry and Charlie Goodrich stretched the lead back to a safe distance.
Snuggerud scored a pair of power-play goals with Barry adding to the lead at 3-1 through two periods. William Magnuson finished with three assists with Carter Wishart making 16 saves.
Chaska fired 47 shots on net in the win.
The Hawks (2-2-1) are at Bloomington Ice Garden for a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec. 7 against Kennedy.