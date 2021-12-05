Trevor Boschee turned away 26 shots, securing his program-tying record 30th win for Prior Lake in a 4-1 road victory at Chanhassen on Dec. 4.
The Storm were tied with the Lakers, a pre-season top-5 team, through 17 minutes of regulation.
Will Schumacher and Alex Bump broke open the game with third-period tallies, part of a three-goal night for Prior Lake's top line. Bump opened the scoring in the first period.
Tyler Hanson's first goal of the season, his third point in two games, from Evan Miller tied the game at one for Chanhassen.
Sean Gates made 26 saves for the Storm, which was unable to score on a 5-minute major penalty in the third period, down two goals at the time.
Next up for the Storm (0-2) is a road game at Mound-Westonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 4, Wayzata 2
Tied at two in the third period, Olivia Paidosh's unassisted tally proved to be the game-winner as ninth-ranked Holy Family Catholic snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 road win at No. 7 Wayzata on Dec. 4.
Paidosh's goal came less than two minutes after the Trojans tied the game at two on a Sloane Matthews score.
The Fire had taken a 2-1 lead on tallies from Briar Charchenko and Ella Knewtson. Grayson Limke's empty-net goal sealed the win in the closing minutes.
Sedona Blair came up with 26 saves as Holy Family Catholic was outshot 28-20.
The Fire (4-2-1) are at Benilde-St. Margaret at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
BOYS: Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4
In a game where the two teams traded back-to-back goals, it was Southwest Christian/Richfield with the last bunch, coming home with a 6-4 win at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the team's first Wright County Conference contest on Dec. 4.
Jared Greiner gave the Stars a 5-4 lead with 2:37 to play, adding an empty-net tally for the final difference.
Southwest Christian/Richfield led 2-0 and 4-2 on goals from Joey Michelizzi, Brady Anderson, Truman Haugen, and Nathan Best.
Isaac Haugen made 28 saves for the Stars in their second win of the season.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (2-1) is at Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
BOYS: Rogers 5, Minnetonka 4 OT
Sam Ranallo recorded a hat trick, adding assists on the tying and winning goals as Rogers rallied for a 5-4 overtime win over Minnetonka on Dec. 4.
A short-handed goal from Nick Baer with 12 seconds left in the second period gave the Skippers a 4-3 lead.
Jack Rausch, Alec Whipple and Reed Hanus also found the net for Minnetonka, which outshot the Royals 36-26.
Beau Motzko turned away 21 shots for the Skippers (2-2), which play at St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 8, Moorhead 2
A four-goal third period sprung Minnetonka to its sixth win in seven games, an 8-2 decision at Moorhead on Dec. 4.
The Skippers scored six consecutive goals to break a 2-2 tie.
Grace Sadura, now with 19 points this season, netted a hat trick with three assists for Minnetonka.
Olivia LaRoche and Ava Lindsay each recorded a goal with assist with Lauren Mack and Lindzi Avar also scoring for the third-ranked Skippers.
Minnetonka (6-1) hosts Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.