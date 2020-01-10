Minnetonka improved to 3-0 in the Lake Conference, scoring four unanswered goals in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Jan. 9 at Pagel Arena.
Following a Jake Braccini goal for the Bison, the Skippers found the net twice more in the second period, tallies from Griffin Streeter and Teddy Lagerback.
Minnetonka was 3-for-4 on the power play, getting third-period goals with the man advantage from Tyler Kueppers and Hunter Newhouse. Lagerback finished with two goals and two assists for the Skippers.
Minnetonka (7-7) outshot the Bison 48-16 with Anders Irene turning away 15 shots for his second win in four starts.
The Skippers are No. 4-ranked White Bear Lake at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2 OT
Two hours on the bus on a school day, Minnetonka found a way to win over 13-win Brainerd/Little Falls in overtime, a 3-2 decision on Jan. 9 at Exchange Arena in Little Falls.
Hanna Baskin's winner in extra time extended the Skippers' unbeaten streak to 11 games.
Brainerd/Little Falls, with the goaltender pulled and a Skipper in the penalty box, evened the game at two in the final 1:05 of regulation.
Minnetonka had taken a 2-1 lead on goals from Emily Bayless and Olivia LaRoche.
The Skippers (15-2-1), ranked No. 3 in state, is at No. 1 Edina at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
BOYS: Chaska 7, New Prague 1
Chaska bounced back in a big way, a 7-1 home win over New Prague on Jan. 9 at Chaska Community Center.
The Hawks' senior class totaled 14 points in the contest, including Calvin Barrett with four assists. Shane LaVelle added a goal and two assists with Nick Olmscheid finishing with two tallies as well.
Hawks Shane Lavelle 🚨 6-1 Chaska early in the 3rd period. #Soar
Scoreless late in the first period, three goals over the final four minutes off the sticks of Zach Seltun, Charlie Goodrich and Owen Thomas put Chaska up for good.
Freshman Sam Rinzel netted his first career goal for the 4-0 lead in the second period. Carter Wishart stopped seven of eight shots in his sixth win.
Chaska (6-8-1) is off until Saturday, Jan. 18 in a road game at Benilde-St. Margaret.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 6, Waconia 1
Trey Fechko netted a pair of goals on the same shift in a 6-1 win for Holy Family Catholic over Waconia on Jan. 9.
The Fire, which outshot the host Wildcats 51-14, also got a three-point game including two goals from Ben Reddan.
Lucas Jorgenson, tied for the team lead with Fechko with 27 points, added a goal and his 22nd and 23rd assists on the season.
Noel Rahn also registered his first tally of the season for the Fire with Alex Pellicci making her second start, stopping 13-of-14 shots in the win.
Holy Family Catholic (9-7) is at Delano at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
BOYS: Southwest Christian/Richfield 7, Rochester Lourdes 1
Nic Gustafson tallied five points for Southwest Christian/Richfield in a 7-1 home win over winless Rochester Lourdes at Richfield Ice Arena on Jan. 9.
Gustafson finished with a goal and four assists as the Stars had six different goal scorers including Owen Sommerness with two scores.
Nick Haust registered his first career goal for Southwest Christian/Richfield (5-7-2). Other multi-point scorers were Ryan Odefey (goal, assist), Cullen O'Connell (two assists), Jeremiah Konkel (three assists), Jackson Olimb (goal, assist), and Brody Hardacre (goal, assist).
All three goaltenders played for the Stars including Jannes Kamp, who stopped all 10 third-period shots in his varsity debut.
Next up for the Stars is a 3 p.m. road contest on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Cambridge-Isanti.