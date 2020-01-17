Rallying from a goal down three separate times, Chanhassen, taking Bloomington Kennedy to overtime, lost 5-4 in the Metro West Conference opener Jan. 16 in Victoria.
Craig Herman's second tally of the contest, at the 2:14 mark of extra time, was the game-winner for the Eagles.
Chanhassen trailed 1-0, 2-1 and 4-3 in the contest.
The Storm did hold a 3-2 lead following Evan Hegenes' third-period goal, but back-to-back scores from Joseph Workman gave Bloomington Kennedy the advantage again at 4-3.
Freshman Tyler Hanson's first career goal with 1:13 remaining in regulation forced overtime for the Storm.
Ryan Nicholson added a pair of goals, three points for the game, for Chanhassen. Brody Amrhein stopped 23 shots in net for the Storm (6-9).
Chanhassen is scheduled for a 3 p.m. home contest on Saturday, Jan. 18 versus St. Louis Park.
BOYS: Eden Prairie 4, Minnetonka 3
Unbeaten in three Lake Conference contests, Minnetonka had its strongest test Jan. 16, a road game at top-ranked Eden Prairie.
Despite a pair of power-play goals, the Skippers ended up one goal short, a 4-3 loss to the Eagles.
Minnetonka, already with man-advantage tallies from Teddy Lagerback and Dylan Zitzloff, had nearly a full two-minute 6-on-4 power-play with the goaltender pulled to finish the game.
The Skippers outshot the Eagles 29-24 for the game.
Tallies from Luke and John Mittelstadt in the first period gave Eden Prairie a 2-1 lead. Skippers' Jack Anderson and Lagerback countered, a 3-2 deficit into the final period.
Ben Steeves also scored twice for Eden Prairie with Brandon Shantz stopping 20 shots for Minnetonka (8-8).
Eden Prairie is 12-2-1 overall.
Next up for the Skippers is a 7 p.m. road contest at Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 18.
GIRLS: Maple Grove 2, Holy Family Catholic 1
The fifth- and eighth-ranked teams in Class AA, Maple Grove and Holy Family Catholic put on quite the show Jan. 16 in Victoria.
The Crimson scored twice in the second period, outshooting the Fire 15-5 over the final 17 minutes to preserve a 2-1 victory.
Holy Family Catholic, which got an opening goal from Sydney Paulsen, had a late third-period power play down a goal. Lauren Hickey and Taylor Koeppl were credited with assists.
Sedona Blair played a stellar contest, making 31 saves on 33 shots for the Fire, which are now 16-4.
Holy Family Catholic plays Mound-Westonka in a clash of the Wright County Conference's top two teams at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.