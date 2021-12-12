Four goals scored in the opening period, two in the game's first 2:03, Holy Family Catholic girls hockey topped Moorhead 4-1 on Dec. 11 at Victoria Rec Center.
The Fire are 5-2-1 overall.
Maddy Helmstetter scored twice, adding an assist on Josie Linn's goal for the Fire, which totaled 15 of its 30 shots in the opening stanza.
Sedona Blair stood tall throughout, stopping 32-of-33 shots for Holy Family Catholic in the victory.
Kayla Woytcke also found the net for the Fire, which travel to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Thursday, Dec. 16 for a Wright County Conference game.
GIRLS: Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian 4, Delano/Rockford 1
Gretta Pioske scored twice as Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian opened up Wright County Conference play with a 4-1 road win at Delano/Rockford on Dec. 11.
Sydney Leonard added her team-leading 12th goal of the season for the 3-0 lead in the second period.
Greer Hardacre had an assist, while Ashlyn Roth made 18 saves on 19 shots for the White Hawks, which are 7-2 into a contest at Chaska/Chanhassen on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
BOYS: Andover 9, Holy Family Catholic 1
Fifth-ranked Andover flexed its muscle, outshooting Holy Family Catholic 47-15 in a 9-1 decision on Dec. 11.
Gavyn Thoreson finished with a hat trick, while Cooper Conway also had two goals as the Huskies led 3-0 and 7-0 at the intermissions.
Parker Osborn's power-play goal from Johnny Hussey and Drew Roelofs in the third period broke the shutout for the Fire.
Kam Hendrickson made 29 saves in the start with Bennett Reinhard stopping nine shots in relief for the Fire.
Next up for Holy Family Catholic (2-3) is a road game at St. Thomas Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
BOYS: Minnetonka 9, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Seven different Minnetonka players scored, including Teddy Manlove (two goals, two assists) and Javon Moore (two goals, assist) as the Skippers defeated host Bloomington Jefferson 9-0 on Dec. 11.
All nine goals came in the first two periods of play; 36 minutes of hockey that saw the Skippers register 45 shots to nine from the Jaguars.
Alex Lunski, Gavin Garry, Hagen Burrows, and Tim Lagerback each had a goal and assist for Minnetonka (4-2), while Beau Motzko and Jack McKenzie combined for a 12-save shutout.
The Skippers host No. 4-ranked Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
BOYS: Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, Dodge County 1
Isaac Haugen made 20 saves in the first two periods, 28 for the game, as Southwest Christian/Richfield found the net three times in the second frame, rallying for a 3-1 win over Dodge County on Dec. 11 in Richfield.
Kaden Feltmann scored on back-to-back shifts late in the second period to break a 1-1 tie for the Stars.
The game's first three goals came on the power play, with Southwest Christian/Richfield claiming the lead with tallies from Brody Hardacre and Feltmann.
Feltmann finished with three points, while Caleb Bendell added assists on the final two goals.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (4-1) hosts top-10 Gentry Academy at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Richfield.