Home sweet home. Chaska/Chanhassen won its third consecutive game at Chaska Community Center, a 4-3 win over Class A fifth-ranked Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian on Dec. 14.
Third-period goals from Katelyn Roberts and Elisabeth Gerebi were the difference for the Storm Hawks.
Gerebi's power-play tally, her fifth of the season, came with 5:07 left in regulation.
Chaska/Chanhassen outscored the White Hawks 2-0 in the third period despite being outshot 21-4 over the 17 minutes. Maddie Margraf made 21 saves in the period, 41 for the game.
Chaska/Chanhassen twice had one-goal leads as Brenna Westerhaus' first goal as a Storm Hawk -- the sophomore netted six goals as a freshman at Holy Family Catholic -- and Alyson McPartland gave them 1-0 and 2-1 leads.
MW/SWC's Sydney Leonard scored twice, tying the game at one and two. Montana Courneya's even-strength tally from Camryn Hargreaves just 21 seconds after Leonard's second goal gave the White Hawks a 3-2 lead.
Roberts finished with a goal and two assists for Chaska/Chanhassen (4-6), which hosts Waconia at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
MW/SWC (7-3) hosts Cretin-Derham Hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
BOYS: Chanhassen 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
A lopsided all-time series, Chanhassen snapped an eight-game losing streak to Bloomington Jefferson dating back to 2016 in a 2-1 win last February. On Dec. 14, the Storm made it two in a row.
Scoreless through 17 minutes, Chanhassen recorded three second-period goals, outshooting Bloomington Jefferson 35-17 for the game, in a 4-1 decision at Bloomington Ice Garden.
The Storm have won three games in a row for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Jack Christ's power-play goal, his first on varsity, gave Chanhassen the 3-0 lead in the second period. Joe Parker and JT Montang netted goals on back-to-back shots, 11 seconds apart, to break open the scoreless game.
Caden Lee's empty-net goal sealed the Metro West Conference win for the Storm, which got 16 saves from Sean Gates, who has a save percentage of 90.8 with a goals against average of 2.20 in five starts.
Chanhassen (3-2) hosts New Prague at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Victoria.
BOYS: Chaska 6, New Prague 1
Chaska took care of business over a stretch of four games following wins over St. Thomas Academy and Duluth East, now setting themselves up undefeated into a road test at Minnetonka on Dec. 16.
The Hawks improved to 6-0 with a 6-1 win over New Prague on Dec. 14, improving to 3-0 in the Metro West Conference.
Tanner Bruender scored twice, one of 11 Chaska skaters to record a point.
Sam Rinzel, Sam Scheetz and Timmy LeRoy each had a goal and assist with Johnny Knapp scoring his first goal of the season, his second career varsity goal.
Kai Girard improved to 2-0 with a 21-save performance in nets for Chaska, which tallied 34 shots on net.
Thursday's opponent, Minnetonka, is 4-2 overall, having last played at Pagel Arena on Nov. 27.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 7, Eden Prairie 2
Outshooting Eden Prairie 41-11, third-ranked Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie 7-2 in Lake Conference play at Pagel Arena on Dec. 14.
The Skippers scored back-to-back power-play goals from Elly Klepinger and Ava Lindsay in the first period, part of a 3-0 lead through 17 minutes.
Minnetonka added four goals in the third stanza, a second goal from senior Alex Alvarez, with Kendra Distad, Lindzi Avar and Lindsay finding the net as well.
Josie Hemp and Lauren Mack each had two assists, while Klepinger finished with a game-high three points.
Minnetonka, winners of seven straight, now 8-1 overall, are at Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
BOYS: St. Thomas Academy 7, Holy Family Catholic 0
Zach Howard netted a hat trick as St. Thomas Academy scored four first-period goals in a 7-0 home win over Holy Family Catholic on Dec. 14 in Mendota Heights.
The Cadets outshot the Fire 42-13 for the contest.
Kam Hendrickson made 35 saves for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire, after a 2-1 start, have lost three straight games, outscored 16-1 in losses to two top-10 teams.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 in Victoria.