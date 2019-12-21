Mason and Brody Hardacre have been standout defensemen for the Southwest Christian/Richfield boys hockey team in recent years. Little sister, Greer, is getting into the act now with the Mound-Westonka girls co-op hockey team.
Greer Hardacre capped a comeback at 2:30 of overtime, a game-winning goal in a 3-2 White Hawk win at Chaska/Chanhassen Dec. 20.
The Storm Hawks scored twice over a 22-second stretch in the first period, tallies from Brooke Willier and Katelyn Roberts.
Mound-Westonka rallied, getting a power-play goal in the second period before tying the game with under seven minutes remaining in regulation. The White Hawks ended up leading on the shot chart 28-26.
Camryn Hargreaves won a puck battle behind the net with two Chaska/Chanhassen defensemen, getting to the front of the net for the initial shot in overtime. The puck caromed to Hardacre, who buried the winner, her first career goal.
Olivia Rinzel finished with 25 saves in net for the Storm Hawks (4-5-2), which play in the Mid-Winter Meltdown Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 26-28, at Eden Prairie Community Center. Chaska/Chanhassen opens with Cretin-Derham Hall at 11 a.m.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 4, Maple Grove 0
An impressive week for Minnetonka girls hockey continued, a second straight 4-0 win over a top-10 team, this time host Maple Grove on Dec. 20.
Hanna Baskin and Kylie Melz opened the scoring in the first period before Mandi Soderholm added to the lead at 3-0. Freshman Grace Sadura scored her fifth goal of the season on the power play in the final stanza.
Brynn Dulac posted her second straight shutout, stopping all 28 shots, for Minnetonka, which is 9-2 overall.
The Skippers host Buffalo at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, in a Lake Conference match-up.
BOYS: St. Francis 8, Southwest Christian/Richfield 2
A 23-13 shot advantage through two periods, Southwest Christian/Richfield found itself trailing 7-1 at one point, an 8-2 loss to St. Francis in East Bethel Dec. 20.
The Saints scored eight times on 18 total shots. St. Francis was 2-for-4 on the power-play.
Southwest Christian/Richfield, credited with nine extra-man opportunities, got power-play goals from Caleb Nollenberger and Nic Gustafson.
The Stars (3-5) play in the Schwan's Cup Dec. 26-28 in Blaine. First up is Spring Lake Park in an 11:30 a.m. contest the day after Christmas.