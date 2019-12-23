Jack Hudnut is listed on the Chanhassen boys hockey roster at five feet, eight inches. A whooping 145 pounds. Tyler Davidson maybe is five pounds heavier. Five feet, seven inches, is what the tape measure says.
The Storm seniors embody, though, the true spirit of the Chanhassen hockey team. Other teams may be bigger. They may be faster. They may be more skilled. But the Storm are going to work just as hard, if not harder, than the team on the other side of the ice.
It's a large reason Chanhassen owns five wins in 10 games into the holiday break. The Storm won two of three games in the last week, topping Hopkins 5-1 and Shakopee 5-3.
"It was a great team win. We've had some team issues lately, but we all came together to get the dub'," Hudnut said.
"It was our weekly goal and we achieved it. Bringing us into the holidays, this was a great thing," said Davidson of the Shakopee win.
In each win, Davidson and Hudnut found the net. Davidson totaled three goals with two assists, scoring the eventual winner and insurance goal against section opponent Shakopee.
Hudnut, who has scored in three of the last four games, has registered a tally in three of Chanhassen's five wins. His four goals this season trail only teammates Davidson and Jack Willis, both among a 12-player senior class.
"Before me, I had great leaders that took me under their wing. We have a really cohesive team this year and I think we can go a long ways with this team," Davidson said.
A 2-1 lead through one period against Shakopee, goals from Hudnut and senior Noah Nielsen, the Sabers had the early chances in the middle stanza, but it was Chanhassen that took the 4-1 lead.
An offensive zone face-off win resulted in a long shot attempt from Braeden Sanders, the rebound kicking out to sophomore Ryan Nicholson for the score. Sixty-five seconds later, Davidson, a third-year varsity member, got behind the Shakopee defense with his speed, finishing a Nick Kauffman pass for a breakaway goal at 4-1.
"Huge second period. We got down there a little bit but as a team we held each other up, stayed positive on the bench, and kept going," Hudnut said.
Shakopee made things interesting, a late second-period goal, drawing within 4-3 with 5:16 left in regulation. Davidson got just enough off the puck from center ice to steer it into the open net to preserve the win.
"It got a little quiet on the bench. ... We knew we had to stay positive throughout the whole game to complete all three periods and get the win in the end," Davidson said.
Senior goaltender Josh Weyandt made 62 saves on 66 shots between the Shakopee and Hopkins wins, a 5-1 score, to improve to 3-3 in the net.
Willis and Evan Hegenes added to a four-goal outburst for the senior class in a road victory in Hopkins.
Chanhassen plays just once over the next two weeks, a home date with Eastview on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. A good time to rest, bulk up on Christmas meals, and skate on the pond with the boys.