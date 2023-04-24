The 2022 baseball season did not go as Holy Family might have wanted it based on wins and losses, but head coach Bryan DeLorenzo is optimistic 2023 could be different.

After losing only two seniors to graduation and returning key players to the roster, the Fire hope to contend in the Wright County East Conference in the regular season and the section 5AA championship in the postseason. Additionally, the team has a strong bond that DeLorenzo sees as important to reaching its goals.

