Holy Family senior Kael Foudray loads up to throw a ground ball over to first base during the Fire's 8-7 win over Litchfield in the section 5AA championship June 8.

Ahead of the Class 2A state tournament, Holy Family head coach Bryan DeLorenzo knew the Fire were going to be up against some of the stiffest competition they had seen yet.

Facing off against two teams in the Class 2A top 10 rankings, Holy Family kept it tight in two games but ultimately lost both games in the state tournament June 13 and 14 to close out its season with an 18-7 overall record. It was the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2012.

