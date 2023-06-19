Ahead of the Class 2A state tournament, Holy Family head coach Bryan DeLorenzo knew the Fire were going to be up against some of the stiffest competition they had seen yet.
Facing off against two teams in the Class 2A top 10 rankings, Holy Family kept it tight in two games but ultimately lost both games in the state tournament June 13 and 14 to close out its season with an 18-7 overall record. It was the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2012.
To begin the tournament, Holy Family earned the No. 4 seed in the bracket and took on No. 5 seed Cannon Falls June 13 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. Despite earning the No. 5 seed, the Bombers were ranked fourth in the Class 2A rankings and had a 21-5 record prior to the competition.
The Fire struck first in the game with a sacrifice fly from junior Jamison Quinn to score senior Nick Jorissen in the first inning. The lead would not last long, however, as Cannon Falls tied the game in the third inning and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth.
Quinn went the distance on the mound for Holy Family, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out five. The Fire had just two hits in the game, one from Jorissen and another from fellow senior Johnny Hussey.
Cannon Falls lost its second game of the tournament 7-2 to top-seeded Esko and went on to lose to Fairmont 8-6 in the third place game June 14.
Holy Family then played St. Agnes in the first round of the state consolation bracket June 14. The Fire and Aggies met in each of the team’s second games of the spring, and St. Agnes came away with a 6-2 victory 6-2 April 17 propelled by a five-run fourth inning. St. Agnes was No. 10 in the Class 2A rankings and had a 23-4 record heading into the tournament.
In the rematch, the Fire were able to hold the Aggies’ offense to fewer runs but could not score themselves. Holy Family outhit St. Agnes 5-3, but the team also gave up two errors in the field and fell 2-0 to see its season come to an end.
Senior Paul Dorr started on the mound in the Fire’s final game. Dorr went five innings, giving up one earned run and striking out five batters, while junior Ryan Poppitz pitched a shutout in the final two innings with two strikeouts.
At the plate, Quinn had two hits while Jorissen, Poppitz and senior Kael Foudray each had one hit in the second game.
After beating the Fire, St. Agnes then lost 7-2 to Belle Plaine in the consolation final game June 14.
Holy Family finished with a winning record after a 7-14 record in 2022. Not only was it the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2012, but it was also its first conference championship since that time. It was also the fourth time the program reached the state tournament.
During the successful 2023 campaign, Holy Family did not lose back-to-back games until the state tournament. The Fire’s longest winning streak was three games until they strung together eight wins at the end of the year, five of which were in the section 5AA tournament.
The Fire graduate five seniors from the roster and return nine underclassmen.