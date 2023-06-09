Holy Family had been used to battling back to win key games throughout the spring.

So when the Fire found themselves down three runs in the final inning of the section 5AA championship to Litchfield, there was no sense of panic in the dugout. The team stuck together and pulled out its fifth-straight section win, beating Litchfield 8-7 at Fritz Field with a walk-off RBI single by junior Andrew Athmann to advance to the program’s fourth state tournament.

