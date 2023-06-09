Holy Family had been used to battling back to win key games throughout the spring.
So when the Fire found themselves down three runs in the final inning of the section 5AA championship to Litchfield, there was no sense of panic in the dugout. The team stuck together and pulled out its fifth-straight section win, beating Litchfield 8-7 at Fritz Field with a walk-off RBI single by junior Andrew Athmann to advance to the program’s fourth state tournament.
“It was a surreal experience to be a part of that type of emotion and come back as a coach,” head coach Bryan DeLorenzo said. “I was just so happy for the players to achieve what they've been working so hard to get all season.”
The Fire found themselves needing to claw their way back multiple times during the game. Holy Family trailed 1-0 after the first inning but bounced back quickly, scoring three runs in the second starting with an RBI double from junior Rhett Johnson followed by back-to-back RBI singles from senior Nick Jorissen and sophomore Cameron Dean to take a 3-1 lead.
One of the keys to success DeLorenzo stressed to the team during the year was limiting big innings of allowing three or more runs to opponents. However, the Fire could not avoid that against the Dragons, giving up the lead by allowing four runs in the third inning.
In the home half of the fourth, senior Paul Dorr reinvigorated the Holy Family dugout and crowd, hitting a two-run home run over the left field wall to tie the game. It was Dorr’s first home run in his high school career.
“He’s a very well-loved kid amongst our team in our school,” DeLorenzo said of Dorr. “He's a kid you root for and want to do well because he's such a high character young man that will have a bright future in whatever he does the rest of his life.”
Trailing 7-5 heading into the bottom half of the final inning, Holy Family still had some breathing room, needing to win just one of two possible section final games. DeLorenzo said he was confident the team would play well in the second game but wanted to win the first to avoid a momentum shift to Litchfield. The Fire did not mess around and sealed the deal, capitalizing on two Dragon errors and punctuated the win with Athmann’s hit to score sophomore Griffin Murray.
“The fact that these players have a team-first mentality and really support each other in good times and most importantly in bad times, that comes through in the end when you're dealing with adversity during the game,” DeLorenzo said.
Holy Family overcame five errors to win the game. Dorr led the team with two RBI while junior Isaac Lund picked up the win in relief, pitching four innings allowing two runs and striking out three.
The Fire have been hot down the stretch, winning multiple ways. Holy Family was 5-0 in section 5AA play and has won eight straight games, averaging eight runs per game during that stretch. Four of their five section tournament games were determined by two runs or less.
Holy Family last won a conference and section title in 2012, and the Fire also went on to win the Class 2A state championship that season. Class 2A state tournament quarterfinal games take place June 13 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. If Holy Family wins the team will play in St. Cloud again June 14 in the semifinal with an opportunity to play at CHS Field in the championship game June 16 on the line.
Other state qualifying teams include Cannon Falls, Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Foley, Esko and Perham. The top four teams in the Class 2A rankings all advanced to the state tournament, with Fairmont returning as the defending champions.