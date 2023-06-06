The first week of playoff baseball brought plenty of intrigue and excitement with two area teams left standing with a chance at the Class 2A and 4A state tournaments.
Class 2A
Holy Family advanced to the section 5AA quarterfinal after beating Breck 2-1 May 30. The Fire struck first as senior Johnny Hussey scored a run on an errant throw to third base while he was stealing. Breck answered quickly in the top of the third inning, but junior Rhett Johnson hit an RBI single to drive in senior Kael Foudray and take the lead for good. Junior Jameson Quinn picked up the win on the mound with seven strikeouts and just two walks in six innings, and junior Isaac Lund struck out the side to close out the game in the seventh inning.
With the win, Holy Family continued its run through the section tournament with a 2-1 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake June 1. Senior Paul Dorr finished with a complete game, allowing no earned runs and striking out six. Hussey tied the game with a double in the fourth followed by stealing third base and home later in the inning, and sophomore Griffin Murray scored in the fifth inning to put the Fire up for good.
The section 5AA tournament continued for Holy Family in the winner’s bracket final against No. 8 seed Litchfield June 5 at Cologne Fritz Field June 5, where the team advanced to the section championship with a 6-4 win. Trailing the Dragons 4-1 in the sixth inning, senior Nick Jorissen hit a three-run home run to tie the game before Johnson drove in another run to give the Fire the lead for good. The section 5AA final is set for June 8 at Cologne Fritz Field, with the Fire needing to win one game to advance to the Class 2A state tournament. The first game is set for 5 p.m., with a second one to follow the same night if Holy Family loses.
Southwest Christian fell in the second round of the section 5AA tournament, losing 7-1 to Glencoe-Silver Lake May 30. The Panthers have caused problems for the Stars in recent playoffs, as Southwest Christian has a 1-4 record against Glencoe-Silver Lake in the last three postseasons. The Panthers have also eliminated the Stars the past two seasons.
Following the loss, Southwest Christian’s season came to an end against Breck in a 10-7 loss June 1. The Stars had a 3-0 lead early in the game before giving up six runs in the third inning, and the team could not claw its way back. Sophomore Melvin Maldonado led the team with four RBI on two hits. Southwest Christian ended its season with a 10-9 overall record and a 4-6 record in the Wright County East Conference.
Class 4A
Déjà vu was in the air June 2 as Chanhassen hosted Shakopee in the section 2AAAA tournament, but instead of reaching the state tournament on the line like last season, it was extending their respective seasons after both fell to the elimination bracket.
In the 2022 section championship game, Josh Och shut out the Sabers on the mound and helped lift the Storm to a 2-0 win to advance to the Class 4A state tournament. Now a senior, Och was lights out again facing Shakopee, going the distance with 15 strikeouts and no walks in a 1-0 win.
Getting base runners — let alone scoring — was troublesome for both sides, as Chanhassen had three hits compared to Shakopee’s one. Senior Carson Pollman hit a solo home run to right field, and that was all the Storm would need to survive and advance.
To start the tournament, Chanhassen went 1-1 in its first two games prior to playing Shakopee. The Storm first beat Waconia 7-0 May 29, as Och pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts along with a home run at the plate. The team then lost 6-3 to Eden Prairie May 31 to fall to the elimination bracket.
With the win against the Sabers, Chanhassen advanced to play Waconia June 5 in a playoff rematch, and the Storm saw its season come to an end. The Wildcats got their revenge and Chanhassen lost 8-4, closing out with a 16-8 overall record and a 9-2 record in the Metro West Conference.
Chaska lost 9-3 to Eden Prairie in 10 innings to open the section 2AAAA tournament May 29. The Hawks then faced Waconia in the elimination bracket May 31 and they saw their season come to an end against the Wildcats, falling 7-2. Chaska gave up five runs in the first three innings and could not overcome the deficit. The team ended the season with a 12-10 overall record and a 7-4 record in the Metro West Conference to finish third in the standings.