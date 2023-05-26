Johnny Hussey

Holy Family senior Johnny Hussey leads off second base during the Fire’s 6-4 loss to Southwest Christian April 25.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

A season ago, Holy Family finished last in the Wright County East Conference with a 9-1 record, but head coach Bryan DeLorenzo was optimistic about the team competing for the 2023 conference title.

When the Fire were 6-3 halfway through the 2023 season, DeLorenzo said he felt the team’s chances of winning the conference shift from “hopeful” to “legitimate” as they played and competed well in six games against Class 3A foes and a game against St. Agnes, a 2022 Class 2A state tournament semifinalist.

