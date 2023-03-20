After a dominant regular season and playoff start, Holy Family faced some adversity but was able to overcome it.
The Fire won two section 5AA tournament games between March 15 and 17 to advance to their first state tournament since 2013-14, beating Minneapolis Edison 102-74 in the section semifinal and Minneapolis North 75-63 in the section championship.
Holy Family head coach Joe Burger said the team expected the section 5AA final to be a high-intensity game, played at a neutral site against the No. 6 ranked team in Class 2A. It was a back-and-forth affair with the Fire having to overcome offensive runs by the Polars and the early departure of senior Boden Kapke, who fouled out with about nine minutes to play.
“We had a few things not go our way and we've been preaching it all year of just our guys not panicking and just (a) kind of ‘act like you've been there before’ type mentality, and our guys just kept it together the entire night,” Burger said.
Nevertheless, Holy Family’s depth prevailed, and the Fire extended their season. Junior Kole Hanson led all players with 29 points while Kapke finished with 13. Hanson and Kapke have played well throughout the postseason, averaging 24.3 and 15.7 points, respectively, but Burger has been impressed with everyone on the team.
“Everybody has just completely perfected their role by this point, honestly,” Burger said. “And it starts at the top with the big name guys… and nobody cares who's getting printed in the newspaper, anything like that. It's just such a collective effort from all of them.”
One of the last times Holy Family faced this much adversity was when the team played at Class 4A No. 1 and defending state champion Park Center Jan. 23. In one of just two losses during the regular season, the Fire fell 100-80.
According to Burger, the game was intentionally scheduled because he and the rest of the team knew they would be challenged by a team like Minneapolis North if they were to make it to the state tournament. Since that loss, Holy Family has been on a 16-game winning streak.
The win not only helped Holy Family advance to the state tournament but also helped the Fire reverse its recent luck against Minneapolis North in the section tournament. The Fire had lost the previous two postseason meetings with the Polars by an average of 37.5 points.
Prior to reaching the section final, Holy Family had to get through No. 4 seed Minneapolis Edison. While the final score showed the Fire beating the Tommies handily, the team trailed early in the matchup and led by nine at halftime. Holy Family quickly flipped a switch in the second half to run away with the win and. Tour players scored 20 or more points, including a team-high 25 points from senior Collin Mulholland.
With the section playoffs behind them, the Fire will look to continue their postseason run in the state tournament. Holy Family has not lost to a Class 2A opponent this year and won 24 regular season games by an average of 29.8 points. On the court, Burger said it will be important for the Fire to continue limiting opposing offenses to one shot per possession and then push the ball up the court, and he added that they will need to treat the state tournament like any other game.
“It's not playing the scoreboard. It’s just trying to dominate every single possession, and just because this game is located at Target Center and it's labeled as a tournament that doesn't change the way we're gonna play or approach things,” Burger said.
After being ranked No. 1 most of the season, the Fire received the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A bracket. The Class 2A tournament was slated to begin March 21 with Holy Family playing Eden Valley-Watkins at 6 p.m. at the Target Center. A win would have the Fire playing again in the state semifinal round March 24 between the winner of Minnehaha Academy and Maple River. The state championship game is set for March 25 at 1 p.m. at Target Center.