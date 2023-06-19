The high school golf season came to a close June 14 as area golfers aimed to climb up the leaderboard and one team tried to break through for a state championship.
Class 2A
After securing a four-stroke lead over Totino-Grace in round one June 13 at Ridges at Sand Creek, Holy Family finished second as a team, four strokes behind the Eagles.
Led by junior PJ Herron who shot a 72 in his first round and was in a four-way tie for third as an individual, Holy Family carded a 295 as a team in round one, good enough for a 73.75 average between the team’s top four. However, the Fire could not quite keep that same pace in the final round, scoring 12 shots worse to finish with a two-day team score of 602.
Herron led the way for Holy Family, finishing in a four-way tie for fifth place with a 72-76-148 finish. During the first round, Herron found some momentum near the end with four of his five birdies coming in the last six holes.
The Fire had four golfers finish in the top 20. Freshman Ryder Carlson finished in a four-way tie for 10th overall, carding a 74-76-150 overall. Junior Mick Herron was just one shot back of Carlson at 14th with a 73-78-151, and sophomore Jacob Egan carded a 76-77-153. Sophomore Carter White of Staples-Motley won the boys individual title with a 72-72-144.
This is the second straight season Holy Family has finished second by four strokes in the Class 2A state tournament, as the team finished behind Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in 2022. With no seniors graduating from the top six players on the roster, however, the Fire will be positioned to make another run for the state championship next spring.
Three golfers for Southwest Christian qualified for the tournament and tried to work their way up the leaderboard. On the boys side, sophomore Brody Pluth and senior Jacob Ferrin finished in a seven-way tie for 33rd with a two-round total of 158. Pluth was tied for 26th after carding a 77 on round one, while Ferrin was tied for 46th after carding an 81.
On the girls side, Southwest Christian junior Kendall Hoag had an 82-83-165 to finish tied for 21st. Holy Family had two sophomores reach the state tournament, as Paige Kroll had an 89-87-176 to tie for 35th while fellow sophomore Sophia Terris carded a 94-95-189 to tie for 58th. Senior Grace Petzold of Providence Academy won the girls individual title with a 75-70-145.
Class 3A
In her second straight state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Chaska senior Nicole Reineke finished eighth overall, carding 74-77-151 to finish her high school career. Reineke was in a four-way tie for fourth after the first round June 13. The senior had two birdies and an eagle between her two rounds. Junior Reese McCauley of Simley won the girls individual title with a 68-68-136 overall.
On the boys side, Chaska senior Josh Esterley carded an 84-75-159 to finish tied for 57th. Chanhassen sophomore Andrew Ballou finished one stroke better than Esterley with an 85-73-158 to finish in a seven-way tie for 50th. Junior Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park won the boys individual title with a 66-70-136 finish between the two rounds.
Recognition
Prior to the tournament, Reineke and Esterley were honored as Ms. Minnesota Golf and Mr. Minnesota Golf finalists at a banquet June 11 at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence. The two along with other finalists of the award were selected by a committee of high school golf coaches and amateur golf representatives. Reineke and Esterley will both be continuing their golf careers at the University of St. Thomas.