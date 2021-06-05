A nine-run lead, a member of the Holy Family Catholic baseball bench implored teammates to rise to their feet. Sure, it was a 10-1 game, but the words "you never know" were uttered.
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted scored four times in each of the sixth and seventh innings, forcing extra innings. The Lakers added two runs in the ninth inning to beat the Fire 13-11.
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted outscored Holy Family Catholic 12-1 between the fifth and ninth innings.
Bennett Anderson was 5-for-6 with three runs scored, while Noah Bush had an inside-the-park grand slam in the sixth inning.
Colton Long's bases-clearing double with two outs in the seventh inning tied the game at 11 for the Lakers.
Greg Stoffel (2-for-4, two RBIs), Owen Lund (2-for-4, triple, three runs scored), Spencer Lewin (2-for-5), and Tien Foudray (1-for-4, two RBIs) were offensive leaders for Holy Family Catholic, which stole 13 bases in the loss.
The Fire ended the season with a 13-11 record.
TRACK & FIELD: Sub-Section
Holy Family Catholic's boys track and field team captured a sub-section title in Glencoe on June 3, sending 14 athletes in nine events to the Section 2 Meet on June 12.
Included in the qualifications are all four relays. Jack Bauer, Thomas Red Wing, Riddik Collier, and Jakob Lenzmeier won the 4x200 race in 1:39.29, while Jackson Riley, Lenzmeier, Eddie Diminnie, and Collier scored a victory by five hundredths of a second in 46.26.
Holy Family Catholic also won the 4x400 race led by Wyatt Persful, Bauer, Bennett Russo, and Joey Richelsen in 3:35.37.
Lenzmeier hit a season-best five feet, 10 inches, for second place in high jump to qualify for sections along with teammate Gavin Frye (4-9). Russo and Bauer each hit 8 1/2 feet in pole vault with Red Wing winning a jump-off at eight feet to send three Fire jumpers to sections.
Diminnie in long jump (18 feet, 0.5 inches) and Red Wing in discus (127 feet), a sub-section champion, will also compete at sections.
Jaden Lorenz will also run the two-mile competition after placing third in a sub-11 minute time.
The Fire boys totaled 120 1/2 points to 103 for Glencoe-Silver Lake in the seven-team meet.
Holy Family Catholic will have nine girls in eight events led by four-event qualifier Julia Red Wing, who was first in pole vault (10 1/2 feet), triple jump (34 feet, four inches) and discus (116 feet, 10 inches).
Red Wing also ran anchor on a victorious 4x100 relay along with Berkley Neubauer, My-Linh Pavelka and Maddie Morgan in a time of 52.75 seconds.
Red Wing will have support in throws with Alexa Cuadros and Logan Paulsen each qualifying for sections in discus and shot put. Cuadros and Paulsen helped Holy Family Catholic sweep the discus with distances of 105 feet, 11 inches, and 97 feet, nine inches.
Cuadros and Paulsen were also second and third in shot put with throws of 34 feet, two inches, and 31 feet, 10 inches.
Athletes to advance on the track for Holy Family Catholic were Emma Schuele in the 100-meter hurdles (18.81), Nora Swartzbaugh in the 800 meters (2:52.28) and Emma Augustyn in the 1,600 meters (6:11.49).
Holy Family Catholic was second in the girls point totals with 118 behind Glencoe-Silver Lake (149).
Field events start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Mankato West High School. Races on the track begin at 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL: Holy Family Catholic
Thirteen game into the 2021 season, Holy Family Catholic had allowed double-digit runs five times. Over the last five contests, including three games in Section 5AA play, the Fire were competitive. They were improved.
Holy Family Catholic went 1-2 in the playoffs, defeating Spectrum 7-0 in the first round on June 1. Following a 5-0 loss to second-seeded Rockford in the quarterfinals, the Fire took host Watertown-Mayer late into the game with a lead.
The Royals scored once in the sixth and seventh innings to rally from a 4-3 deficit for the 5-4 win.
Melanie Stewart-Hester was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Fire. Ava Mettler added two hits and a RBI with Katherine Wise also 1-for-3.
Phoebe Johnson scattered seven hits, allowing three earned runs, with two strikeouts in the loss for Holy Family Catholic (6-14).
SECTION 5AA GIRLS GOLF
Holy Family Catholic missed the second-day cut by seven strokes, shooting 399 as a team on June 3 in the Section 5AA Girls Golf Tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
Providence Academy, Breck School, Rockford, and Zimmerman reached the final 18 holes on June 7.
Kayla Woyctke will be back for Holy Family Catholic, shooting 93 in the first round. Justina Valentini (100), Reagan Cizek (103) and Ella Knewtson (104) completed the team score.