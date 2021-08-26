Holy Family Catholic had the ability to score goals in 2020, totaling 36 in 13 matches. Evidenced in a scrimmage in Duluth to start the 2021 season, finding the net won't be a problem again this season.
Senior captain Maeve Kelly, a Ohio State hockey commit, scored eight times in the scrimmage. She was the Fire team leader with 13 goals and 16 points in 2020.
Holy Family Catholic, ranked No. 4 in the Class A pre-season poll, has leaders at every level. Senior captain Mimi Pavelka, a recent Central College commit, has been a starter in the midfield since ninth grade.
"(She) contributes most to the team with her control in the center of the field," Fire head coach Sammi Crocker said.
Senior captain Katie Anseth, a varsity player since eighth grade, is the "heart of our defensive line," Crocker said.
Crocker looks to Kate Buchholz, Maggie Dowling and Janielle Stanoch to also shine this year.
"With a majority of our starting line-up returning from our 2020 roster, combined with the class change and some conference changes, we're setting our hopes pretty high this year," Crocker said. "Conference and section champs seems to be in the realm of possibility and the girls are already working hard to achieve it."
It's more than winning in the girls soccer program at Holy Family Catholic.
"As always, our main objective is to continue to provide an environment where players across the program can grow and succeed, and we're grateful to have so many talented kids in our program who can make this year a success," Crocker added.
With Orono, Waconia and New Prague moving to the Metro West Conference with Chaska and Chanhassen, the Wright County Conference landscape changes. The addition of Southwest Christian -- the Fire were one of two teams to beat the Stars in 2020 -- reloads the league schedule.
"While we will miss some of our former opponents, we are excited for the change up and think it presents an awesome opportunity to succeed as a program. We stacked our non-conference schedule with some tough AA and AAA teams to ensure we're challenging ourselves, but we're looking forward to some new and challenging competition in our conference as well. It'll be a fun season!" Crocker said.
Those challenges come early in the season with Orono and Chanhassen scheduled for Aug. 26 and 28, both on the home field. The Fire also travel to Class A No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy on Sept. 25.
NEW LOOK TO SCHEDULE
Did you know the sport of cross country is much more than racking up the miles on your feet? It's camaraderie. It's personal goal setting. It's exploring limits.
No better way to explore limits than zip-line tour at the annual team training and team building trip for the Holy Family Catholic running crew.
"(It was) a reward for our athletes who put in the work over the last couple of months this summer and finished with a two-a-day workout that featured a mile time trial. We had a very good first week," Fire head coach Ronald Hoffman said. "We are a small program that always looks for the extra numbers every year, but the athletes in our program are a close-knit group, and we feel that their work ethic and knowledge of training and racing can be the x-factor in the late season meets."
The girls team, with no seniors, is led by junior Ava Mettler, a state meet qualifier in 2020 -- the meet was cancelled. Mettler was the team's top runner in all but one race last fall, and was also a All-Wright County Conference honorable mention and an all-state academic selection.
On the boys side, senior co-captain Matt Santini is the top returner. Santini is a five-year veteran in the program, and was consistently one of the team's top three performers last fall before an injury sidelined him for the section meet.
Hoffman looks to senior co-captain Grant Hayes, who has run on the team since seventh grade, and senior co-captain Aaron Hesse, a varsity contributor last year, also to lead the pack this fall.
"For the girls team, we hope that our team can stay healthy, and with a couple of runners near the front of the pack, hopefully pass a couple of teams in the new look Wright County Conference standings, as well as move up in the section rankings," Hoffman said. "On the boys side, we continue to be one of the smaller schools in the WCC despite the facelift of replacing schools that we've lost over the off-season. If the training goes well for us, this could be a sign of good things to come in the new look section meet, where we hope to stack up well against a whole host of different opponents that we haven't seen in a while."
The 2021 season also brings a change in format at the section and state level with three classes. Instead of heading east in St. Paul for the section meet, the Fire will compete in Section 6AA with many of the Wright County Conference teams.
"After being a part of the same section for 13 out of the last 15 seasons that I have been a coach for Holy Family cross country, I am actually excited about the prospect about competing against a whole new slate of teams this fall. The out of the ordinary feel will be a welcome change that can be a breath of fresh air to a lot of programs. I do see some opportunities for some of our athletes to make a name for themselves in the conference and section standings, as well as for our teams to take a step forward. No matter where our teams place, I am looking forward to a new brand of cross country this season!" Hoffman said.