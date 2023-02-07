With seemingly a snap of the fingers, the girls hockey regular season has come to a close.
Plenty of meaningful hockey is left to be played, however, as area teams are set to hit the ice in the section 2AA tournament starting Feb. 10. Here is a look at Holy Family and Chaska/Chanhassen fare heading into the postseason.
Holy Family
As one of the top 10 teams in Class 2A, Holy Family has expectations for itself to break through for its first state tournament appearance. The Wright County Conference champion Fire sit near the top of the section, but will likely have to go through a familiar foe and the No. 1 team in the state to get there.
Holy Family went 18-6-1 with the second-best overall record among section teams behind Minnetonka at 21-2. The Fire had a high-powered offense that was in the top 10 in several categories like points (ninth, 276), shots on goal (sixth, 969) and power play goals (tied for seventh, 25). Head coach Randy Koeppl acknowledged the strong offensive performance from all three lines but knows the team needs to remain focused elsewhere.
“Our biggest thing we’ll have to do is take care of our defensive zone,” Koeppl said. “We’ll need to block shots and play tough in front of our net.”
Seven players recorded more than 20 points, some of whom are part of a youth movement for the team, with three underclassmen in the team’s top four for points. Sophomore Josie Linn (43 points) and freshman Hayley Box (37) lead the way offensively while senior captains Grayson Limke (34) and Taylor Koeppl (23), along with senior Maddy Helmstetter (23) and freshman Katya Sander (24), also provide an offensive spark.
Senior captain Sedona Blair has also had a strong season in goal for the Fire, posting a .948 save percentage. Along with a potent offense, Holy Family has the fifth-best goals against average (1.18), the fifth-fewest goals allowed (30) and nine shutouts.
After falling to Minnetonka in the last two section title games, Holy Family has been tested by plenty of ranked opponents throughout the season. The Fire beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s twice while the Red Knights were ranked and also topped No. 7 Maple Grove. Four of their five losses came against the top four teams in the rankings in Minnetonka, Hill-Murray, Gentry Academy and Edina. The Fire also officially tied 1-1 with Edina Dec. 27 but won in a shootout to advance in the Walser Tournament during the holidays.
Chaska/Chanhassen
The season might not have turned out the way they would have liked, but the StormHawks have a chance to turn the page and possibly play spoiler in the postseason.
Chaska/Chanhassen finished 6-19-1 on the season. After earning the No. 5 seed last season, the StormHawks have the eighth-best record in the section but have beaten section opponents Bloomington Jefferson (11-14) and New Prague (8-17).
Chaska/Chanhassen’s roster has a younger feel to it this winter. The StormHawks have six players who are juniors or seniors and 10 players who are sophomores, freshmen. Eighth-grader Ella Sharkey is one of the team leaders in points with 13.
Prior to the start of the season, head coach Jackie Pieper said junior captain Madeleine Margraf was a strong goaltender poised to have another solid season. Pieper was right, as Margraf has been steady in goal with a .913 save percentage after facing 871 shots on goal, seventh-most in the state.
On offense, senior captain Aly McPartland and sophomore Sophia Klein are two other players who led the way for the StormHawks. McPartland had seven goals and nine assists while Klein finished with six goals and five assists. Along with scoring, Pieper said McPartland is a gritty player who covers the whole ice by attacking with her speed.
The StormHawks are set to meet Holy Family in the first round of the section tournament at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Victoria Recreation Center, with Holy Family as the No. 2 seed in the section and Chaska/Chanhassen as the No. 7 seed. The winner will advance to the semifinals to play either Shakopee or Bloomington Jefferson on Feb. 14 at Braemar Arena at 8 p.m. The Fire beat the StormHawks 7-2 Dec. 8.
Only four teams in section 2AA finished with winning records. Minnetonka and Holy Family are the two ranked teams in the section, with Prior Lake (13-10-1) and Shakopee (14-9) rounding out the top four teams in the bracket. The Skippers have won the section the last four years.