A dream that began 11 years ago is coming to fruition as Holy Family is nearing completion of a multi-million dollar field renovation project.

The $4.5 million project includes several elements, such as the installation of a turf field and a new track around the field and other amenities for track and field. The project also has spectators in mind, with plans for 1,000 bleacher seats, bathrooms, concessions and a plaza and gates at the entrance.

