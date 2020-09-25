Twice Holy Family Catholic trailed by a goal, twice the Fire girls soccer team came back to tie the match Sept. 24 at undefeated Watertown-Mayer.
After Maeve Kelly evened the game at two with 15:28 to play on her second goal of the game, on a penalty kick, the Fire scored twice over the final two minutes to win 4-2.
Holy Family Catholic is now 4-2 in the Wright County Conference and 5-3 overall.
Freshman Brenna Westerhaus gave the Fire the go-ahead goal with 1:49 left in regulation.
Bella Hocevar made 10 saves for Holy Family Catholic, which trailed 1-0 and 2-1 on Royal goals from Eleanor Rundell and Megan Barnhart.
Kelly got Holy Family Catholic on the board early in the second half at the 42:10 mark. Mary Furlong netted the final goal with one second left.
Holy Family Catholic is at Rockford at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.
GIRLS TENNIS: Orono 6, Holy Family Catholic 1
Senior Ally Agerland won a hard-fought first singles match in three sets for the lone point in a 6-1 loss for Holy Family Catholic at Orono Sept. 24.
Agerland won the first set 6-4, lost the second 6-1 before scoring a super tie-breaker win in the third.
Agerland has just one loss on the season.
CROSS COUNTRY: vs Waconia
Running around the Victoria campus for the first time since 2003, the Holy Family Catholic cross country program got a victory in the boys varsity race from Jaden Lorenz.
A dual with Waconia, Lorenz won his third race of the season, a time of 17:07.5 in a dominating 55-second victory.
Greg Stoffel (18:39.9) and Wyatt Persful (19:00.6) were fifth and ninth for the Fire, which lost 22-38 to the Wildcats.
Ava Mettler (23:18.2), Nora Swartzbaugh (23:29.2) and Regan Donnelly (23:38.3) were fifth through seventh in the girls varsity race.