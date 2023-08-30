The last few seasons have been challenging for the Holy Family football program, but change is in the air.
The Fire have not won a game in two seasons and last finished with a multi-win season in 2018. But with a new head coach and new turf comes a new energy with the goal of building the program back to what it was in the early 2010s when Holy Family reached the state tournament.
“Practices this year have been really up with energy, everyone’s been competing hard so everyone’s loving it and embracing the new change,” senior quarterback Gavin Frye said.
Holy Family finished 0-9 overall last season with just one game that was decided by one score. The program made a splash in the spring, however, as it named Dan O’Brien as the team’s next head coach. O’Brien previously coached at St. Thomas Academy and compiled a 49-5 record with the Cadets. He also led the team to five consecutive Class AAAAA state tournament appearances and two state championship game appearances. Frye and the team felt the influence of the coaching staff throughout the summer, meeting with the coaches for 11 practices.
“It just felt like they’ve been here for as long as we have, they’ve really connected with us,” Frye said.
The coaching staff is not the only new element to the team. Holy Family began construction to install a multi-purpose turf field in 2022, with the turf ready for the team’s first game this fall.
“It feels amazing… To finally get it and to get it during senior season is so special just to be able to experience it for the first time,” Frye said. “It’s going to be really good for the school and it’s going to be really good for us.”
In terms of on the field play, Frye returns to lead the offense with his arm and legs. Frye finished 2022 with 1,034 passing yards and 198 rushing yards, third-most on the team. When he heard O’Brien was hired as the team’s next coach, Frye was eager to absorb as much information as possible about the new offense in his third year starting under center.
“When [O’Brien] first got here I kept bugging him about when I would get the playbook and when I’m going to get my hands on it because I just want to get to know it so I could teach everyone else a little bit early so we could be more prepared,” Frye said.
Fellow senior and running back Thomas Red Wing is the leading returning rusher for the Fire with 225 yards a season ago. Senior KJ Suggs is the team’s leading returning receiver with 187 yards on nine catches.
Defensively, Holy Family will be without its top four tacklers from 2022. As a defensive back, Suggs is the team’s leading returner in tackles with 40, while senior linebacker Rhett Johnson returns after having 22.
Holy Family opens the season Aug. 31 on its new home turf against Academy Force, a team that finished 1-8 last season. The Fire then play Sept. 8 at Dassel-Cokato. Holy Family has just four opponents on its schedule who finished with a winning record in 2022.
Frye said the team is looking forward to its first game and aiming to pair attitude with mentality. During the first week of practice, the team talked about how the two elements go together and how it had influenced the team’s record the past two seasons.
The section 4AAA tournament begins Oct. 24 with semifinal games on Oct. 27 and the championship game set for Nov. 3. Holy Family last won a section playoff game in 2018, reaching the section 2AAA championship. The Fire lost to Watertown-Mayer 49-13 in the section 2AAA quarterfinal last season.