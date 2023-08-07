Time and effort played a key role in Cooper Huson’s path to signing a National Letter of Intent with Marquette in track and field, but what kick started it was a wager with a coach.

During the fall of 2022, Huson was in the midst of his final soccer season with Holy Family. A defenseman for the Fire, Huson helped the team win a share of the Wright County Conference and rank as the top team in Class A with a 10-1-3 regular-season record. Holy Family ultimately came up short of its goal to make it back to its first state tournament since 2018, falling 1-0 to Watertown-Mayer in the section 6A semifinals Oct. 15.

