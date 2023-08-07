Time and effort played a key role in Cooper Huson’s path to signing a National Letter of Intent with Marquette in track and field, but what kick started it was a wager with a coach.
During the fall of 2022, Huson was in the midst of his final soccer season with Holy Family. A defenseman for the Fire, Huson helped the team win a share of the Wright County Conference and rank as the top team in Class A with a 10-1-3 regular-season record. Holy Family ultimately came up short of its goal to make it back to its first state tournament since 2018, falling 1-0 to Watertown-Mayer in the section 6A semifinals Oct. 15.
Huson and assistant coach Andrew Ramos, also an assistant for the track and field team, agreed earlier that if the soccer team did not make the state tournament, Huson would have to join the Fire track team during the spring. Huson said he was already considering joining the move, but the wager pushed him over the edge and now will keep him running longer than his short stint with the high school team.
“He went from a kid that was barely on our radar to all of a sudden being someone who's leading his teammates in practice, showing them what to do, and so it's just been cool to see how he's able to step up right away,” head coach Kyle Economy said during the season.
Huson was a part of the track and field team during his freshman year at the start of the season before it was shut down due to COVID-19. As a soccer player, Huson was able to adjust well to track and field because of all the running involved in the sport. He was not sure how much success he would have on the track, but knew he would be physically up for the task.
“I kind of knew I was somewhat fast even before playing soccer. But I wasn't really expecting to do as well as I have,” Huson said.
As an individual, Huson primarily competed in the 200 meter dash. His personal best time (22.71 seconds) came at the section 6AA championship meet May 30-June 1. He was also part of the Fire’s 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.
Huson finished second in the 200 meter dash at the Wright County East Conference championship meet May 16. Following the conference meet, he finished third in the event at the section meet, one spot away from reaching the Class 2A state meet.
“I keep saying to him if you were out even a season sooner, just imagine the place that you'd be in right now as well. But nevertheless, we're still really excited for him too,” Economy said.
What impressed the head coach was how Huson grew from the start to the end of the season. Economy said Huson was shaky off the starting blocks at the start of the season but could make up for it during the race because of his long strides.
“Every time you see him coming around into the homestretch, he just strides it out, drives his arms and he just has the build of a sprinter,” Economy said. “You see him and you’re just like ‘Yeah, that kid’s a sprinter right there.’”
Huson’s initially planned to attend Purdue following graduation. In the spring, however, Huson tried to connect with different colleges about possibly running for the team in the future. He became excited when Marquette became an option because he had been accepted to Marquette earlier in the school year and loved the campus.
During the summer, Huson has continued to train in preparation for the start of his college career. His advice for seniors in high school who might be on the fence about trying a new sport is simple.
“I would honestly say go for it. Even if you're not the best at it, the experience was still completely worth it,” Huson said. “If I had done way worse, I would have been just as happy to be able to go with my friends and train every day with all my friends.”