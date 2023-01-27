Holy Family is bringing in a heavyweight to lead its football program.
Dan O'Brien, who has more than 35 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and prep levels, has been named head coach of Fire football, the school announced Thursday, Jan. 26.
O'Brien most recently compiled a 49-5 record as coach of St. Thomas academy, a team that struggled prior to his arrival but has made five consecutive state tournament appearances. He also spent six years as the University of Minnesota's director of football operations, and three seasons on the Gophers' coaching staff as co-special teams coordinator, assistant defensive backs coach and assistant to the head coach.
Additionally, legendary Minnesota high school football coaches Jeff Ferguson and Dave Nelson will join O'Brien's staff as assistants. Nelson has two state titles, Blaine in 1998 and Minnetonka in 2004, while Ferguson won eight state championships with Totino-Grace.
“To say that we are excited to be welcoming Coach O’Brien, as well as Coach Nelson and Coach Ferguson, to our athletic program and our school family would be an understatement. Holy Family simply could not be happier with the outcome of our search,” said Holy Family President Mike Brennan in a press release. “Having a single coach of this caliber on our staff would be enough to generate the energy and momentum required to usher in the next era of Fire Football. Yet here we stand, blessed with an extraordinary wealth of coaching knowledge and experience. Big things are in store for Fire Football.”
Holy Family hasn't recorded a multi-win season since 2018, and has lost 21 straight games.
"I am really looking forward to joining Holy Family as the next head football coach,” O’Brien said in the press release. “My interactions with the administration and staff have all been very positive. And I also couldn't pass up the opportunity to coach alongside long-time friends Dave Nelson and Jeff Ferguson. We can’t wait to meet our players and get things rolling for next year. Go Fire!”