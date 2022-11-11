A state tournament berth was so close.
Down 2-1 to Minnetonka in the section 2AA championship game, Holy Family tied the game late with a goal from then freshman forward Josie Linn on a power play to force overtime. But the Fire could not overcome the Skippers and saw their 2021-22 season come to end.
The loss, however heartbreaking at the time, is now used for motivation as the 2022-23 Holy Family girls’ hockey team is looking to rebound from back-to-back section championship losses to Minnetonka, breakthrough and reach the Class 2A state tournament.
“I always look back on the game and think one second could have changed everything. That game could’ve gone either way probably 15 times either side,” senior goaltender Sedona Blair said. “It was incredible, down to the wire, so I think we’re looking to finish it off this year and beat them.”
Making the trek to Xcel Energy Arena in late February is a challenge for any team, and the Fire will be in need of replacing key players from last season’s squad if they want to complete the task. With their two leading goal scorers from 2021-22 in Maddie Kaiser and Shae Messner now playing collegiate hockey, the Holy Family captains know the team will be relying on youth and inexperience.
“We have a ton of new girls but we have a lot more talent than people think we do,” senior forward/defenseman Taylor Koeppl said. “We have a big class of freshmen where not a lot of people know their names but just watching the past couple weeks at practice they’re a lot better than people really think.”
The Fire currently have eight freshmen and seven seniors. Compare that to last season’s roster of only four freshmen and nine seniors, and the team chemistry will likely be different during the winter.
“I think our freshmen class is going to fill in their roles of those seniors last year because the freshmen are way stronger than you would think,” senior forward Grayson Limke said.
“I’m excited to see our new team dynamic and how far we’re going to go this year,” Blair said. “A lot of people are doubting us but come that first game they’re going to realize we’re really good.”
Some notable players the captains are excited about are sophomore defenders Maielle Schugal and Casey Cronin as well as freshmen forwards Katya Sander and Haley Box. Limke returns with 23 points from last season, and Blair had a .941 save percentage, good enough for fifth in the state.
Holy Family’s offense was a significant weapon in the team’s success a season ago, as the Fire had a 17-0 record when scoring four or more goals in a game. Coming off a 22-5-1 record, the team was ranked No. 3 in the Feb. 17 rankings for Class 2A.
Week 1 Results
Holy Family (1-0) started its season off with a shutout 3-0 win over Eastview on Nov. 10. Senior defenseman Justina Valentini and Sander started off the scoring effort in the second period, while Koeppl finished the scoring off in the third. The Fire’s next home game is Nov. 17 against Shakopee.
Chaska/Chanhassen (0-1) fell 7-0 to defending section 5A champion Orono Nov. 10 at the Chaska Community Center. The StormHawks had only six shots on goal while the Spartans had 60. After going on the road for two games, Chaska/Chanhassen will host Eden Prairie Nov. 22.