Chaska resident and Holy Family senior Anika Olson will get another experience of a lifetime as she is set to compete in the 2023 Hevelius Cup in Gdansk, Poland, from Feb. 9-11 representing the United States with the Northernettes Synchronized Skating team.
Olson and the Northernettes placed second last year at an international competition held in Neuchatel, Switzerland. The team competes in an age division of 13-19-year-old athletes and earned a spot this year by reaching a certain score at competitions selected by U.S. Figure Skating. In her fifth year on the team, Olson spoke with Southwest News Media about her journey to this point.
Southwest News Media: How’d you get involved in figure skating?
Anika Olson: I started when I was four because my older sister skated. I was already at the rink almost every day. So then apparently, I just thought, “Hey, I want to skate,” and then my first lesson, I passed through the high five levels and wanted to race everybody at the rink. In 2016, I placed ninth in the pairs competition at the national competition held in St. Paul.
SNM: What was the feeling like when you found out that the Northernettes and you were going to compete in Switzerland?
AO: It was amazing. When it happened last year we all thought she was joking because you first get entered into the International Selection Pool by hitting the score to be in it. We knew we hit the score but they don’t have to select you to go to Europe and represent Team USA. We initially thought they were just letting us know we hit the score, not that we were actually chosen to go and compete.
SNM: How much time do you spend figure skating?
AO: Six hours a week with just the team. We also work on two different programs for 10 months.
SNM: What skills do you need to be a successful figure skater not only as an individual, but in this instance with a team?
AO: You need to be athletic and have a baseline to be at this level, and you need a very strong work ethic because it takes so much to get through the program and train for the program and coordinate with 15 other people specifically for synchronized skating. During training, we clarify to the exact angle where our legs should be on each stroke, where our arm should be, where we should be looking, where to connect on someone’s arm. We get very specific so it can be the most in unison because then you get the most points for it.
SNM: How excited are you to get another experience to travel across the world for a sport you love?
AO: I’m so excited because I never left the country until going to Switzerland last year. It was pretty cool leaving the country for the first time and for something important. Last year there were so many things happening and I was kind of in shock the whole time we were there. I was certainly in the moment but it all happened just so fast. Now I know what to expect and how it works.
SNM: What do you love most about figure skating?
AO: I really like just being on the ice, and I like that it’s cold. It’s kind of refreshing when you can go really fast and then the breeze is hitting you. It’s really calming.