Anika Olson holds the American flag in Neuchatel, Switzerland, after competing with the Northernettes Feb. 7-13, 2022.

 Photo by Alana Christie

Chaska resident and Holy Family senior Anika Olson will get another experience of a lifetime as she is set to compete in the 2023 Hevelius Cup in Gdansk, Poland, from Feb. 9-11 representing the United States with the Northernettes Synchronized Skating team.

Olson and the Northernettes placed second last year at an international competition held in Neuchatel, Switzerland. The team competes in an age division of 13-19-year-old athletes and earned a spot this year by reaching a certain score at competitions selected by U.S. Figure Skating. In her fifth year on the team, Olson spoke with Southwest News Media about her journey to this point.

