The basketball season came to an end for Holy Family on Saturday, March 25, but it did not end like many envisioned it would.
After a dominant run through Class 2A during the regular season, No. 1-ranked Holy Family beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 86-79 in the third-place game of the state tournament. The Fire were one win away from reaching the championship game after crushing Eden Valley-Watkins 80-52 March 21, but the team then lost 76-72 in a tight overtime clash with Minnehaha Academy three days later.
Holy Family jumped out to a dominant 20-3 lead over Eden Valley-Watkins midway through the first half in the state quarterfinals and never looked back. It appeared to be déjà vu in the semifinals, with the Fire leading 13-4 about seven minutes into the game and had a 35-29 halftime lead behind 15 points and eight rebounds from senior forward Boden Kapke. The Redhawks, however, did not fold.
Foul trouble early in the second half proved to be troublesome for Holy Family later in the game. The Fire had six team fouls within the first five minutes coming out of the locker room, and what ensued in the final minutes of play was the epitome of madness in March.
Holy Family still had a slight lead, but junior point guard Kole Hanson fouled out with 3:10 to play in regulation, and the Fire were getting creative with how to advance the ball past halfcourt. Moments later, Holy Family led 66-65 but Kapke needed to leave the game due to blood on his shorts. He ran off the court and towards the locker room with junior Eli Pitner following behind to swap shorts with Kapke.
The Fire maintained their lead while Kapke was off the floor and appeared to be inching closer to a state championship game berth. Senior forward Collin Mulholland made two free throws after being fouled with 17.8 seconds remaining to extend the lead to 68-65. The team then committed a foul to put Minnehaha Academy at the free throw line rather than give their opponent a chance for a three-point shot and a lead.
One made free throw by the Redhawks later, and Mulholland was back at the free throw line with a chance for the Fire to go up by four and possibly seal the game. Mulholland missed both free throws, and Minnehaha Academy junior guard Lorenzo Levy scored to beat the buzzer and force four extra minutes of play. After the game, head coach Joe Burger talked about how the team regrouped for overtime.
“It’s tough when your point guard fouls out to get four extra minutes without the leader of your team,” Burger said. “It’s getting them to focus, try to slow the game down, dominate each possession.”
Holy Family senior guard Braylon Cummings was credited with the first two points in overtime after Minnehaha Academy was called for goaltending, but a 70-68 would be the only lead the Fire would have in the extra four minute period. The Fire continued to foul the Redhawks to extend the game, but saw their goal of a state championship come to an end.
“In no other way of life do you get this type of feeling than in sports,” Burger said. “The disappointment, (and) unfortunately it’s why you play, and you just got to learn from it and come back stronger.”
The result may have come as a surprise for basketball fans across the state, as Holy Family not only was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A throughout the season, but also crushed Minnehaha Academy 101-56 when the two teams met on Jan. 16. Burger added that the Fire knew they would likely get a different version of the Redhawks a second time around.
“Never did I think I would regret a 45-point win more than drawing Minnehaha Academy in the state semifinals,” Burger said. “I knew that was an outlier game for them. That was a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day game after they played on a Friday and Saturday the week before. We got up big at our place on a Monday afternoon, and it was just one of those games for them.”
Levy burned the Fire with 27 points and seven made shots from behind the three-point line. Kapke finished with a team-high 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Mulholland added 20 points and 15 rebounds in the loss. In the win over Eden Valley-Watkins three days prior, Mulholland led the Fire with a triple double (25 points, 11 rebounds and 13 blocks), and Kapke scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Holy Family finished the season with a 29-3 overall record, a Wright County Conference Championship and a section 5AA championship before reaching the state tournament. The last time the Fire were in the state tournament was the 2013-14 season. With it coming to a close, Holy Family graduates nine seniors from the roster, including four of its starters in Kapke, Mulholland, Richelsen and Cummings. Burger said that while they did not win the state championship, that result does not define their season.
“What defines our season is my 12-year-old daughter crying Friday night at Augsburg against (Minneapolis) North because she was just so happy with our result,” Burger said. “And what they did for our small school and our small community coming together all season, they carried the burden of being the No. 1 team in the state all year, they played the right way and competed.”