The basketball season came to an end for Holy Family on Saturday, March 25, but it did not end like many envisioned it would.

After a dominant run through Class 2A during the regular season, No. 1-ranked Holy Family beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 86-79 in the third-place game of the state tournament. The Fire were one win away from reaching the championship game after crushing Eden Valley-Watkins 80-52 March 21, but the team then lost 76-72 in a tight overtime clash with Minnehaha Academy three days later.

Tags

Events