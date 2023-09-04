Sonja Laaksonen

Holy Family junior Sonja Laaksonen swings at a ball during the Fire’s 3-0 loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake Aug. 29.

 Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

After a winning record in the regular season in 2022, Holy Family is aiming to take the next step.

The Fire finished 2022 with a 12-12 overall record with a season-ending loss in the section 2AA playoffs to Glencoe-Silver Lake for the second consecutive season. The winning record during the regular season was an improvement from previous seasons, as Holy Family finished with a combined 2-30 record in 2019 and 2020, but now that the team has found regular season success, they hope to translate it to the postseason.

Tags

Events