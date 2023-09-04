After a winning record in the regular season in 2022, Holy Family is aiming to take the next step.
The Fire finished 2022 with a 12-12 overall record with a season-ending loss in the section 2AA playoffs to Glencoe-Silver Lake for the second consecutive season. The winning record during the regular season was an improvement from previous seasons, as Holy Family finished with a combined 2-30 record in 2019 and 2020, but now that the team has found regular season success, they hope to translate it to the postseason.
“Everyone wants to go further in sections than we previously have, so we want to win that first game, we want to keep going,” senior captain Tamara Mackey said. “I think having that one common goal brought us together already.”
Mackey and fellow senior captain Zoe Schuele said one of the keys to achieving this goal will be maintaining a high energy level throughout each match. In past years, the team would see a dip in energy during matches and find themselves losing 10 straight points, but Mackey and Schuele have liked what they’ve seen thus far.
“This team, everyone is very intense, very purposeful, very energetic and very positive and it’s awesome to see that,” Mackey said.
Holy Family will also be trying to achieve this goal under new leadership, as head coach Emily Tschida is in her first year with the program. After the first weeks of practice that included two hours of conditioning and two hours of practice each day, the team feels prepared for what’s to come in the season.
“She’s a lot more intense with the preseason which I think is going to help us transition into the [regular] season a lot easier,” Mackey said.
On the court, the Fire return with six seniors on the roster after graduating three from last season. Junior Sonja Laaksonen returns after recording team-highs in kills (300) and digs (266) last season. Schuele and Mackey led the team in set assists (314 and 292, respectively) and service aces (52 and 37, respectively). Laaksonen is also the returning leader in blocks with 39.
The captains believe a strength of the team is its serving but wants to improve its service receiving. One of the most important keys to a successful season, however, is playing as one unit.
“We just need to come together as a team because we have quite a few new players this year that haven’t played with us,” Schuele said. “We need to come together and find a way to compete as a team rather than individuals.”
One of those new players Schuele and Mackey are excited about is freshman Gabby Land. They said Land made quite the improvement during the offseason, jumping up to the varsity team after being on the C-team last season.
The Fire lost their season opener 3-0 to Glencoe-Silver Lake Aug. 29. While the team was swept, Holy Family was within striking distance in all three sets, losing 25-18, 25-21 and 25-23, and wants to carry that momentum into the rest of the year. Along with Glencoe-Silver Lake, Holy Family plays five other section 2AA games, including Norwood Young America Sept. 5 and 25, at Le Sueur-Henderson Oct. 2, Jordan Oct. 5 and at Southwest Christian Oct. 12.
“I think everyone’s excited to win and be an actual presence in our section this year,” Mackey said.
The section 2AA North and South tournaments take place Oct. 19-31 with the section 2AA championship Nov. 2. The Class AA state tournament takes place Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy Center.
“I’m excited because I think this team is going to be able to do a lot this year,” Schuele said.