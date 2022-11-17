Jorge Oconitrillo

Holy Family’s Jorge Oconitrillo posed with his daughter, wife and son outside the soccer and football stadium. He spent the last 20 years coaching soccer with the Fire. He spent six seasons with the girls team and 14 with the boys.

 Photo courtesy of Holy Family athletics

Breaking a two-decade-long routine can be a tall task, but head coach Jorge Oconitrillo knew he needed to do so.

After Holy Family fell 1-0 to Watertown-Mayer in the section 6A tournament Oct. 15, Oconitrillo announced to the team his decision to step down as the head coach for the Fire. Oconitrillo had spent several of his summers and falls focused on the Holy Family boys’ soccer season, and now he decided it was time to focus on other aspects of life.

Tags

Events