Breaking a two-decade-long routine can be a tall task, but head coach Jorge Oconitrillo knew he needed to do so.
After Holy Family fell 1-0 to Watertown-Mayer in the section 6A tournament Oct. 15, Oconitrillo announced to the team his decision to step down as the head coach for the Fire. Oconitrillo had spent several of his summers and falls focused on the Holy Family boys’ soccer season, and now he decided it was time to focus on other aspects of life.
“It’s been quite a journey because of the friendships and the kids that come through this program. So it’s been awesome, and the community has been amazing,” Oconitrillo said.
Oconitrillo has been coaching soccer at Holy Family for the last 20 seasons – six seasons with the girls team and 14 with the boys. He has reached several heights at the program, from bringing the Fire to the state tournament in 2018 to receiving coach of the year honors to winning 200 career games.
His routine during the first portion of the school year involved much more than coaching the Fire. Besides being at Holy Family for 20 years, Oconitrillo has been heavily involved as a collegiate soccer referee. Between the two jobs, he was an active participant in at least 50 soccer games from August to October every year. And in his free time, he has gone through training and competed in marathons.
“So I’ve done running, coaching, working for Holy Family and refereeing all in two or three months, and that has been taking a huge toll on me,” Oconitrillo said. “I’m tired.”
He has enjoyed all of his years with Holy Family soccer, but this final season was a special family affair. His son, Eric, was playing his senior year and his daughter, Gabriella, was a student manager for the Fire. When the whistle blew, ending the game against the Royals, Oconitrillo turned to Gabriella on the sidelines and told her it was his last game of his career.
“And she just started crying, and that made me cry, too,” Oconitrillo said.
With Eric set to graduate this spring and potentially play college soccer and Gabriella entering her senior year next year, Oconitrillo also wanted to be able to enjoy the time he could spend with them.
Despite stepping away from the soccer program, Oconitrillo is not leaving Holy Family and will continue to support the Fire in more than just soccer. He is also looking forward to being able to go home after work, train for his marathons and walk the family dog with his wife.
The Fire went into the season with no knowledge of Oconitrillo’s decision, but he knew it would be his final season. It was a special moment for him to tell the team about his decision, but he realized the influence he has had on not just the team but also on the school when two hockey players he did not know came up to him in the Holy Family lunch room and thanked the coach for everything he has done for the school.
“I couldn’t even react. It’s amazing the impact and the influence that you have on kids, even though they’re not in your team. But I think that was like the highlight of my week… that was pretty neat,” Oconitrillo said.
Oconitrillo walked away with the team achieving several accomplishments throughout the 2022 season. The Fire were ranked as the No.1 team in Class A at the end of the regular season with an overall record of 10-1-3. Holy Family also won the Wright County Conference at 6-0-1 and earned the No. 1 seed in the section 6A tournament. Oconitrillo was also named the section 6A coach of the year in 2022.
Players also received individual honors for the successful season. Oconitrillo’s son, Eric, was Holy Family’s first ever finalist for Mr. Soccer in Class A and a member of the Class A All-State first team. Other teammates who received Class A All-State second team honors include Joseph Maher, Kaden Dervin and goalkeeper Jackson Baker. While these are a few of the players Oconitrillo has coached over the years, he is thankful for all of the people he has come across in the Holy Family community.
“That’s the most important thing that I’m going to take with me is all the friendships, all the tears, all the kids that have come to me and given me hugs,” Oconitrillo said. “All their families. I have great friendships with the families throughout the years just because of what I do. You get to the point where you realize that you’re making a difference in the kids’ lives, and that’s what keeps you going.”