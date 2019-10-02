Fraternal twins, Chanhassen volleyball players Katie and Hannah Paine differ in personalities. Hannah is like her mom, Sandi, while Katie is like her dad, Tim.
Their physical resemblance tracks that as well. Their parents used to refer to them as "mini-me's."
On the volleyball court, Katie is more of a "I'm A Swing It," the Storm's top offensive option with 203 kills, 24 aces and 146 digs. Hannah is more of a "On Point" with her passing skill with 175 digs and recently as a setter.
While their positions on the floor differ, Katie and Hannah can agree on "Jump Around." They are the House of Paine.
"She likes to use that over me," said Katie of Hannah attempting to use her one-minute earlier birth as a power move.
"It doesn't work," Hannah said.
"No, it doesn't work," Katie agreed.
They are not always so different. Both share the same passion, the same drive of doing whatever it takes for their volleyball team.
Hannah started her senior season filling in on the right side of the attack. After settling into her defensive specialist for a while, Coach Teryn Glenn switched things up recently, running a 6-2 offense with Hannah joining Annabelle Nordmeyer at setter.
That lasted all of two matches as Hannah was needed at libero with Madison Ellman out for the Eden Prairie match Oct. 1.
All that's left is middle blocker.
"It's fun. I like to be able to plug in everywhere. It's nice to have the experience in case someone gets hurt, if we're missing someone, I can go in and just do it and it's not that big of a difference," Hannah said.
"It's nice to have a player like that on your team," Katie added.
Katie's love comes in letting a big swing rip. She totaled 277 kills as a junior and is one pace to eclipse that mark with 203 in 18 matches. Katie had a career-high 29 kills on 59 swings in a recent match with Chaska.
"That's what I do best," said Katie of hitting. "It's an amazing feeling."
"It's fun to watch," Hannah said.
PLAYING TOGETHER
Originally born in Montana, first there was a move to Nebraska before settling in Minnesota. Volleyball always the sport of choice for Katie, Hannah came around while at St. Hubert's in Chanhassen.
With the school soccer team dissolving for her age group, Hannah joined Katie on the court. No introduction was really needed. She was ready.
"I said, might as well switch and try it and I've loved it ever since," Hannah said.
"She was pretty quick to learn. I didn't know much at the first place," Katie admitted.
The sisters played for former Chanhassen varsity head coach Mike Domeier at 12s along with current teammate Kate Hamburg in 2014. Ever since, high school or club, where one Paine, the other has been, too.
That's made it much easier on mom and dad.
"We talk about stuff at home, but we're teammates on the court and sisters off the court," Katie said.
"I kind of forget about it a lot. I'm so used to having (her) as a teammate -- we've had the same teammates throughout the years -- she's almost like another person that's been on my team," Hannah said.
Yet exists the common connection between siblings. No words are needed. There's always this mutual feeling of "I got you." That was certainly on display against Chaska Sept. 26. The unspoken gestures. The smile of approval.
Game four on the line, Chanhassen looking to extend the match leading 28-27, Hannah knew who go to. Four straight times setting up Katie; the final pass going for game-point.
FORK IN THE ROAD
The Oct. 1 loss at Eden Prairie -- scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-13 -- represented one of the final road trips together this regular season.
Chanhassen is at St. Louis Park on Thursday, Oct. 3 with home matches against Osseo (Oct. 8), Bloomington Jefferson (Oct. 10) and Hopkins (Oct. 15).
The Storm also play in a two-day tournament at St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 11-12.
When it's all said-and-done, it will represent the final time Hannah and Katie will suit up together at Chanhassen.
Katie is headed to Division II William Jewell College in Missouri. Hannah is heading farther south to play volleyball at the University of Texas in Dallas, a Division III program.
"I just take every day at a time with Hannah. Soak it all up. Even if I get irritated, I'm not going to have her next year, so I got to do it right with her," Katie said.
"Living in the moment. Not having her next year is going to be a big change. I've had her since we were little," Hannah said.
"It's going to be different," Katie said.
"It's going to be an adjustment," Hannah said.
The Paines, independent, yet when together a seamless pair.