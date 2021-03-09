Minnetonka High School has named Howe Siegel as head boys tennis coach. Siegel fills the role held by beloved longtime Minnetonka tennis coach Dave Stearns, who passed away in December.
Siegel has coached in the Minnetonka tennis program for the past four years, serving in progressive roles as JV boys and girls coach, B-squad boys coach and Minnetonka Middle School East boys assistant coach.
Prior to that, he was the Saint Thomas Academy varsity boys tennis coach for 16 seasons. There he led his team to be co-conference champions three times. Siegel was named section coach of the year in 2008.
"Howe is an outstanding coach, mentor and person," said Ted Schultz, Director of Athletics and Activities. "He is an inspiring and collaborative professional who has earned the trust and admiration of students, parents and colleagues. I am looking forward to working with him as our head boys tennis coach as he leads our boys tennis program forward."
"I certainly expected to be coaching with Dave Stearns for the foreseeable future," Siegel said of his appointment. "With his untimely passing, I hope to continue with his legacy of commitment to the players and to the Minnetonka Tennis Program. We are in the process of assembling an impressive staff of tennis minds and look forward to all working together for the betterment of all school age players in Minnetonka."