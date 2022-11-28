Football has given Ian Parzyck so much, but he knows it has taken much from him, too.
So after 22 years of coaching high school football—21 with Holy Family as both an assistant and head coach—Parzyck decided it was time to step away after the 2022 season. Before spending the last two seasons as the head coach for the Fire, Parzyck was promoted from assistant to associate head coach and defensive coordinator.
“I got my first job out of college because of football, really. I was welcomed into other opportunities because I was coaching football. Football provided something for me…. It's part of the reason why I met my wife and we've got two kids now,” Parzyck said.
Parzyck played college football for five seasons at the University of Wisconsin- River Falls. While he was finishing his degree in his sixth year, Parzyck was looking for a coaching job. Former Holy Family head coach Dave Hopkins was also a UWRF alumnus and connected with Parzyck’s head coach, John O’Grady. O’Grady put in a good word about Parzyck, and Parzyck received an offer from Hopkins to coach at Prescott High School in Wisconsin.
Soon to follow was an opportunity for Hopkins to coach the Fire. The head coach suggested Parzyck come along, and Parzyck was intrigued because of an opening to teach science at the high school. Parzyck had double-majored in broad field science and biology and minored in athletic coaching, and he also had dreamed of being a science teacher since he was a second-grader. The opportunity with the Fire was too good to pass up.
Parzyck equates himself to a football junkie, addicted to not just the games on Friday nights but the practices and preparation. Not only did he pour his heart and soul into the game, but he poured it into the Fire athletes because he had people who believed in him early in his life.
“I’ve got my own children that I lose sleep over, and I’ve got what amounts to thousands of athletes and young men and women that I’ve coached that I lost sleep over. And that’s good. I think if I stopped losing sleep over them it means I didn’t care anymore,” Parzyck said.
While he came to Holy Family to coach football, Parzyck had other opportunities to get involved in high school athletics. He was also involved as an assistant basketball coach and held various positions—including head coach—on the track and field coaching staff. Between the three spots, Parzyck has coached over 50 sports seasons at Holy Family. He is thankful for all of the athletes he interacted with over the years, and this season Parzyck had a voice in the back of his head encouraging him to coach every rep.
“I like coaching. I don’t care what it is, I just like coaching,” Parzyck said.
During the beginning of each football season, Parzyck commonly had a whistle around his neck, a visor on his head and a practice plan in the back of his shorts or pants. But now he wants to trade those in so he can spend more time with his wife, Carrie, and his children, Anders and Brekkan.
“It’s basically like ‘See ya, Dad’ in June and ‘Welcome back, Dad’ in December, and it’s a lot,” Parzyck said. “My kids are super awesome, my wife’s a rockstar… I wouldn’t be able to do what I do if it wasn’t for her, and my kids are rockstars, too, for letting me do what I want to do for work.”
The Fire struggled the past two seasons, going 0-18 with smaller rosters than in previous seasons.
After announcing his decision to step down through a letter shared through social media, Parzyck received several messages from former players who went through the Fire program thanking him for his effort.
“It just makes me feel good to know that they recognized how much I care, how much I lived and died with them. And I do, and I think I wear that on my sleeve,” he said.
During his time on the coaching staff, Holy Family played in seven section championship games, winning four to advance to the state tournament. The Fire finished as state runners up twice. Despite the last two challenging seasons, the Fire had a 107-106 record while Parzyck was on the coaching staff.
“I want to thank a lot of people along the way that are a part of this community that have propped me up and have been supportive of me, us and the system we use. That’s pretty special,” Parzyck said.