Ian Parzyck

Ian Parzyck stepped down after coaching with the Holy Family football program for 21 seasons—the past two as head coach. Parzyck said he is looking forward to spending more time with his daughter, Brekkan, and his son, Anders.

 Photo by Brendan O'Brien

Football has given Ian Parzyck so much, but he knows it has taken much from him, too.

So after 22 years of coaching high school football—21 with Holy Family as both an assistant and head coach—Parzyck decided it was time to step away after the 2022 season. Before spending the last two seasons as the head coach for the Fire, Parzyck was promoted from assistant to associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

Tags

Events