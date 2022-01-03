Roughly 33 percent of the 2021-22 winter preps schedule is complete, here’s a look at how varsity teams at Holy Family Catholic and Minnetonka are faring.
BOYS BASKETBALL
It’s no surprise who is leading the way for the Fire. Boden Kapke, the 6’11” junior for Holy Family Catholic, scored 25 points in a win over Rocori and dropped a season-high 30 points in a 70-63 loss to Albany at the Granite City Classic.
Kapke, who has an offer from Ben Johnson and Minnesota, also visited with Iowa and Wisconsin before the season. He is averaging 24 points per game in the Fire’s 3-6 start.
Minnetonka, in the top-10 for the first time in years, is off to a 7-1 start after defeating Maple grove (81-74) and Spring Lake Park (68-49) at the Granite City Classic. The team’s only loss came in a high-scoring affair with No. 2 Shakopee on Dec. 11.
The Skippers have four players scoring in double figures in Jalen Cain (18.2), Jordan Cain (18.0), Ibrahim El-Amin (16.2), and Andy Stefonowicz (16.0) with Vlad Ciubotaru returning to form after missing the first week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
One of the most talented rosters in Class AA, Holy Family Catholic’s five-game win streak has them off to an 8-2 start. Want balance? Four players average double figures in points and record more than five rebounds per game.
Returning stars Nicole Bowlin (17.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 steals per game) and Sophi Hall (16.6 points with 36 3-pointers, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game) give the Fire a 1-2 punch offensively, but it’s been the play of transfer Jocelyn Land from Vermont that has taken them to the next level. Land, coming off a 28-point game, averages 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game.
Circle Feb. 15 on the calendar to visit the Victoria school.
Four Class AAAA girls basketball remain unbeaten, and No. 2 Minnetonka is one of them, now 9-0 on the season after blowing out Class AAA No. 1 Becker (86-45) and Albany (81-37) at the Granite City Classic.
Kiani Lockett has been tremendous at nearly 20 points per game, while freshman Aaliyah Crump had impressed in her first season as a Skipper at 12.6 points per game.
The first meeting with Eden Prairie on Friday, Jan. 7, on the road, should be an early 2022 treat.
BOYS HOCKEY
Holy Family Catholic has three wins at the halfway point of the season, but the Fire showed during a three-day holiday tournament in St. Louis Park that on any given night the Fire can spring the upset.
Already with a win over a Prior Lake team that started the season in the top-10, the Fire took then No. 1-ranked Lakeville South to the closing seconds, outshooting the Cougars 31-30 in a 4-3 defeat. Nick Blood and Parker Osborn each have nine goals.
Five of the next six games are at the home ice at the Victoria Rec Center.
Minnetonka might not have a bunch of big names committed to Division I programs, but they’re scrappy, and are off to a 6-4-1 start and a No. 9 ranking.
The Skippers had won five of six games before going 0-2-1 into the new year.
Seven different skaters have four or more goals led by Javon Moore with six. Teddy Manlove (11 points), Hagen Burrows (10 points), Tim Lagerback (10 points), and Moore (10 points) are top point-getters.
Beau Motzko has started all 11 games, posting a goals against average of 2.11.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Holy Family Catholic owns a seven-game win streak, now 10-2-1 overall, including victories over Blake (1-0), Hill-Murray (4-1) and Stillwater (4-3) in a holiday tournament in Hopkins.
The Fire, ranked No. 9 in Class AA, have outscored opponents 26-9 in the win streak. Maddie Kaiser has a team-high 12 goals and 21 points with 13 different Holy Family Catholic skaters recording at least one tally.
Minnetonka is 11-0 against every team not named Andover. That includes a 3-2 overtime win over Edina in a holiday tournament at Braemar Arena. The winner came from Molly Ryan.
The Skippers had won 10 straight games, scoring six or more goals in eight of those contests, before falling 4-3 to No. 1 Andover in the tournament championship. Grace Sadura is having another standout season with 15 goals and 11 assists, while goaltender Sophia Johnson has stepped into the starting role with a 1.41 goals against average.