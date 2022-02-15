Fantaye Gilbertson is as tough as they come. Anyone who purposely stands in front of opposing lacrosse team’s shots with only a helmet, chest and elbow pads and a stick to defend themselves proves that. When that person is a third-degree black belt, that only backs up their toughness.
But the Chaska/Chanhassen alpine skier faced her greatest adversity over the final five weeks of the 2021-22 high school season. If a broken thumb and wrist weren’t enough, Gilbertson suffered a broken fibula bone.
Season over, right? Wrong.
Somehow finding a way onto the Storm Hawks section team, Gilbertson did something no other Chanhassen girl alpine skier had ever done, qualify for state. Maybe in program history to when the district was one high school.
Gilbertson posted a 13th-place finish, an individual qualifier out of Section 6 at Buck Hill in Burnsville on Feb. 8.
“It’s like trying to hold back the wind with that one,” said Chaska/Chanhassen head coach Tony Gilbertson, Fantaye’s dad. “She was on a mission this year. Qualifying for state was her No. 1 goal. Now, the state meet is just candy on the top!”
It wasn’t until the days leading up to sections where Gilbertson convinced her coach she was able to compete. While painful with the leg, the Chanhassen junior, just on the outside from qualifying from state a year ago, wasn’t going to be stopped.
Gilbertson was able to have her hand and wrist cast molded to allow for her ski pole to be grasped, clips helping to secure the stick to her uniform — a bit of duct tape maybe as well — the leg injury was a bit different. It came down to pain tolerance with the non-weight bearing bone.
“I’ve worked so hard this season to qualify for state, so I ran some practice runs to see if I could handle the pain. I definitely felt it, but it was manageable. The day before sections my coach asked me if I was ready to go. I wanted to at least go out there and try. If I didn’t make it, I wanted to at least say I tried,” Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson was 18th after the first run, a time of 28.14. A time and position that wouldn’t get her to state.
“I was out of state after my first run. It wasn’t a qualifying type of time. We were looking at the standings and we figured I needed to move up two spots to have a chance, and four spots to be in a safe spot. Knowing I wasn’t that far off was motivating. I grabbed some food and just relaxed before the second run,” Gilbertson said.
Her follow-up run was the ninth-fastest overall, a time of 25.81, moving her up five positions, safely putting her into the state tournament field.
“It’s something I’ve been training hard for since joining the team in seventh grade. It felt really good to see the hard work pay off,” Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson is a seasoned skier, competing often outside of the high school season. She was coming off a series race at the state tournament venue at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Sunday. No time to rest with the state tournament set for Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Gilbertson was at the state tournament last season, helping as a forerunner on the course, preparing the snow for the skiers. Now she’ll get her chance at taking on the Helinski and Innsbruck courses.
She will be joined by teammate Jared Buckley, a returning athlete at state for Chaska/Chanhassen. A skier that has been close friends with Gilbertson on the high school team for years.
Buckley, fifth through the first run, a time of 23.53 seconds, was sixth overall in a total time of 48.96.
“I’m really excited for Jared. He’s been skiing so well this season. I can’t wait to see what he can do at state,” Gilbertson said.
Sophomore teammate Parker Dussault tied for 17th place, missing state by five hundredths of a second, in 51.84. Chaska/Chanhassen was third of 18 teams behind section champion Edina (24) and Eden Prairie (59.5); state-qualifying teams.
Freshman Fred Stolz (53.16) and senior Colin Shannon (54.9) were 26th and 36th, respectively.
Sophomore Eva Vermeji (1:05.19), junior Megan Quinn (1:09.26) and eighth grader Petronella Stolz (1:10.72) had scoring times for Chaska/Chanhassen girls team, which was 14th place.
GYMNASTICS
Reese Norbie is returning to the Class AA State Gymnastics Tournament. The Chaska/Chanhassen senior posted a score of 9.075 on uneven bars to finish fifth overall, third among non-state team qualifiers, in advancing.
Norbie was a state qualifier in the bars event in 2020.
The Storm Hawks finished the meet with a season-best team score of 135.875 for fifth place. Chanhassen High School was host to the Section 2AA Tournament for the second time in program history.
Norbie was seventh on balance beam, a season-best score of 8.825, while Aleah TeBrugge was solid on floor exercise, placing 12th with a high school career-best 8.95.
Senior McKenna Thom had an all-around score of 34.225 with her best finishes on bars (8.45) and floor (8.925) for 12th and 13th places, respectively.
Chaska/Chanhassen coach Chris Lacy was named the Section 2AA Coach of the Year.
“Over the past few weeks I’ve been blown away by all her talents! Chris is a great communicator, organizer, motivator, and has a huge heart!” said Chanhassen interim athletic director Mike Bailey.
Norbie will compete in the state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. At Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Section 2 is the seventh rotation on uneven bars.
NORDIC SKI
Two state hopefuls, Izzy Roemer and Bennett Adams, were just on the outside of qualifying at the Section 2 Meet on Feb. 8 at Theo Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
Chaska/Chanhassen was sixth in the girls team standings and seventh in the boys in the 10-team event.
Roemer was 10th overall, a combined time of 34 minutes, 12 seconds. She missed state by one position, or 11 seconds. Adams was 15th overall, four spots out of state, with a combined time of 28:41.
Other top times from Storm Hawks came from Colin Scheller (32:21) and Finnian Adams (33:35), and Leah Nelson (36:43), Madeline Hauck (38:37), Katelyn Farm (38:54), and Marissa Long (39:37).
GIRLS HOCKEY
The playoffs are underway, and front-runners Minnetonka and Holy Family Catholic are on a collision course for a section championship match-up on Feb. 18 in Edina. Shakopee and Eden Prairie stand in the way of that happening.
Eden Prairie advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Chaska/Chanhassen in the opening round. Katelyn Roberts scored her 73rd career goal, her 140th career point, in her final Storm Hawks’ game. The Eagles got a pair of goals, including the third-period winner, from freshman Addy Mitchell.
Holy Family Catholic shutout Prior Lake 3-0 behind a 20-save performance from Sedona Blair. Power-play goals from Maddie Morgan and Josie Linn, 33 seconds apart, broke open a 1-0 game in the third period.
In Section 5A, Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian, the three seed despite being ranked No. 6 in Class A, was upset in overtime by Breck School on Feb. 12 in the quarterfinals. Greer Hardacre netted her 15th goal and 30th point of the season for the White Hawks.
BOYS HOCKEY
Chanhassen stretched its win streak to seven games, moving within two victories of matching a program record, in 5-1 and 4-3 scores over St. Louis Park and Orono last week.
The Storm are 18-4-1 into the final two regular season contests against second-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret and Bloomington Kennedy.
Third-period goals from Tyler Smith and Gavin Uhlenkamp, his second of the game, opened up a low-scoring affair with Orono. Chanhassen honored its seniors — goaltender Sean Gates (14-4-1 record), Ryan Nicholson (six goals), JT Montang (four goals) and Joe Gerebi (nine assists) — during the first intermission.
Chanhassen has just two losses dating back to Dec. 7, an 18-2-1 streak.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seniors Callin Hake and Lauren Seubert scored 23 and 11 points, respectively, as Chanhassen notched its 10th win in Metro West Conference play, a 70-63 home win over Bloomington Jefferson on Feb. 10.
The Storm were coming off impressive showings against two second-ranked teams in state in Holy Family Catholic and Chaska. Chanhassen led the Hawks 33-27 at halftime, getting a team-high 20 points from senior Madison Hicks.
Hake’s big night against the Fire, a 33-point effort, wasn’t enough to overcome an 11 3-point night from Holy Family Catholic seniors. Hake’s AAU and former Storm teammate, Nicole Bowlin, finished with 19 points and six assists. Sophi Hall (26 points) and Jocelyn Land (23 points, 12 rebounds) were scoring leaders for the Fire.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Behind double-digit efforts from three players, led by Braden Barger with 16 points, Chanhassen knocked Bloomington Jefferson out of first place in the Metro West Conference with a 57-53 road win on Feb. 10.
The Storm, 7-5 in league play, two games behind Benilde-St. Margaret, got 14 and 10 points from Maxwell Woods and Jaxon McDonald.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Chanhassen (10-9), which was coming off back-to-back losses to Shakopee and Chaska. Woods (15 points) and McDonald (12 points) were leading scorers against the Hawks.