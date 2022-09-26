When the weather gets colder and the snow starts to fall, Jake Bettin enjoys taking a break from soccer in the winter by snowboarding with his friends at Hyland Hills in Bloomington.

That time can wait, however, as Bettin is looking to help Southwest Christian defend its Class A boys’ soccer title by being one of the state’s top goal scorers. Bettin has totaled 16 goals 11 games into the 2022 season, tied for ninth most in the state for boys’ soccer.

