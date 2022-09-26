When the weather gets colder and the snow starts to fall, Jake Bettin enjoys taking a break from soccer in the winter by snowboarding with his friends at Hyland Hills in Bloomington.
That time can wait, however, as Bettin is looking to help Southwest Christian defend its Class A boys’ soccer title by being one of the state’s top goal scorers. Bettin has totaled 16 goals 11 games into the 2022 season, tied for ninth most in the state for boys’ soccer.
“We’re improving very fast and in very good ways,” Bettin said. “The way we are projecting we can only go up from where we are now.”
As a sophomore on the 2021 state championship team, Bettin was the Stars’ second leading scorer behind Jon Brain. With Brain gone, Bettin took responsibility to fill in as an upperclassman.
“It’s always been on my mind that someone needed to step up,” Bettin said. “So I had to kind of figure out how to do that and also make sure it’s not just about me, to use my teammates because we’re not going to win if it’s just one player on the pitch.”
During the offseason as well as practices with the Stars this fall, Bettin worked on shooting more to build his confidence after being somewhat timid to shoot at times last season. Pair that with field awareness and team chemistry, and Bettin has already surpassed his season total for goals in 2021 of 13.
“It’s amazing to look out there and see that, it’s really building confidence to know I’m performing well,” Bettin said. “It’s fun to see because I know most of the people up top too. It’s kind of like a friendly competition.”
We, not me
Eleven games into the season, Southwest Christian is 7-4 and has lost one more game than the team did in 2021.
While Bettin said the record on paper might not be what the Stars want, the team has learned how to improve from each game, including their loss to Wright County conference and section rival Holy Family Sept. 19.
“We were watching film in the classroom on Wednesday and it just completely showed our flaws. The flaws we have are very fixable and not something that would be hard to coach on,” Bettin said.
Southwest Christian’s schedule has also been filled with plenty of matchups against top tier opponents, including five games played thus far against ranked opponents between Class A and 2A. Bettin and the Stars’, however, have embraced the competition.
“It’s a good test because if you’re going to play bad teams all season, go 11-0 and build that fake confidence up I don’t think that’s better than losing a good 2-0 loss against Holy Family,” Bettin said.
Overall, Bettin feels confident in the Stars’ progression as the regular season comes to a close. He also knows that this is the time of the year for a team to find its stride.
“Once we come together and sections hit, that's going to be our peak which is not a bad area to peak in,” Bettin said.