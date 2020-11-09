Tonka Soccer - Champions

Minnetonka celebrates a third consecutive Section 2AA girls soccer title, defeating Edina for the second straight season in the championship.

 Photo Courtesy of Minnetonka Soccer

Longtime Minnetonka girls soccer coach Jeff Hopkins has decided to step down, citing health and family reasons.

Hopkins led the Skippers to back-to-back-to-back Section 2AA titles in 2018-2020 as well as 2013 and 2016.

A former boys coach at Minnetonka (2004-2007), Hopkins has led the Skipper girls since 2008.

Minnetonka won state titles under Hopkins in 2013 and 2018.

ALL-STATE AWARDS

Local soccer players were honored by the Minnesota Soccer Coaches Association recently with all-state awards.

Minnetonka: 1st team - Marli Bertagnoli, Dylan Olson; 2nd team - Lissa Mizutani

Holy Family Catholic: 1st team - Bishop Schugel; 2nd team - Maeve Kelly

Southwest Christian: 1st team - Jon Brain; 2nd team - Lillian Rediger, Emma Baribault, Bergen Rosdahl

