Longtime Minnetonka girls soccer coach Jeff Hopkins has decided to step down, citing health and family reasons.
Hopkins led the Skippers to back-to-back-to-back Section 2AA titles in 2018-2020 as well as 2013 and 2016.
A former boys coach at Minnetonka (2004-2007), Hopkins has led the Skipper girls since 2008.
Minnetonka won state titles under Hopkins in 2013 and 2018.
ALL-STATE AWARDS
Local soccer players were honored by the Minnesota Soccer Coaches Association recently with all-state awards.
Minnetonka: 1st team - Marli Bertagnoli, Dylan Olson; 2nd team - Lissa Mizutani
Holy Family Catholic: 1st team - Bishop Schugel; 2nd team - Maeve Kelly
Southwest Christian: 1st team - Jon Brain; 2nd team - Lillian Rediger, Emma Baribault, Bergen Rosdahl