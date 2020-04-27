Kaia Grobe was running with the masses across the TCF Bank Stadium turf as Minnesota upset Penn State in football last fall. Her video camera focused on the students celebrating the victory.
A lifetime athlete, now on the other side, working for the University of Minnesota Athletic Department on the digital production team, this was what she loves to do. Capture the moment. Capture the energy. Capture Gopher Nation.
It's funny now to the Chanhassen High School graduate, thinking back to her youth. Her mother, Joy, always with a camera around her neck. Snapping away. Kaia, herself, was the one who would take those photos and create slideshows for the girls swimming and diving team banquet.
"Being on the other side of athletics, being on the side of promoting these athletes, the behind-the-scenes work, people have been doing this for me and I love it," Grobe, who swam four years for the Gophers after high school. "I did a lot of things for the swim team. I went to their home meets, traveled with them to the Big 10 championships. I took some pictures, but mainly I was doing the video coverage. All the post-production work."
Grobe, who dragged her huge desktop computer home with mom and sister, Bridgette, also a former Gopher, in Victoria, has been busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. With recruits unable to visit campus, her department is giving these athletes an interesting look of the city, of the campus, with in-depth virtual tours.
PJ Fleck, Gopher Football coach, fresh off a number of four-star recruits, a top-five recruiting class thus far, can thank Grobe and Co.
Well .... maybe.
GOLDEN SWIMMER
Grobe won gold nine times in four high school swim seasons, adding three silver finishes and two bronzes at the state meet. She was Chanhassen High School's first state champion in the year No. 2.
She was the school's second, third and fourth state champion as well.
"I still remember that moment where I touched the wall. Seeing the one by my name on the scoreboard. It was such a surreal moment. I was so emotional," said Grobe, the 50- and 100-yard freestyle state champion in 2011 and 2012, and the 2013 100 champion. "I was young, but this was something I had worked so hard for. I had been preparing for this moment for so many years."
Walking up the podium, standing on the top stair, seeing my family, my teammates, it was so special making them proud," she said. "Representing a school that was so new, it was such a cool experience to be able to do."
Grobe said she didn't realize how incredible the moment was until years after.
A five-time individual state champion sprinter, Grobe thinks back often to other races, the relays. She was a four-time champion, including a three-peat titlist in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
It was her senior year, her final swim, that stole the show.
"As a swimmer, relays were my favorite events. You're really a part of a team. Everyone has a specific job to do for the team to be successful. That 400, how it capped my senior year, I couldn't think of a better way to finish it off," said Grobe, who helped Chanhassen to a state record in 3:25.69 as a junior only to swim 3:22.37 as a senior.
Grobe swam the anchor leg, her fastest split ever in 49.57 seconds. Fellow seniors Zoe Avestruz (state-record opening split of 49.22) and Kylie Dahlgren, who swam four years at Missouri (a career-best split), were joined by then freshman Rowan Hodgins.
The state-record victory was only fitting for three seniors that combined for 11 gold medals, two silvers, and two bronzes as individuals, and were part of relays that secured four gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.
A year earlier in 2013, Grobe, Avestruz and Dahlgren were joined by Bridgette Grobe for a state-record time 1:41.96 in the 200-yard medley relay.
"We had a pretty good quad of swimmers. It was incredible. It was (Bridgette's) first state championship medal. That moment meant so much to her. It meant so much to me to be able to experience that with her," Grobe said.
Despite the fast times, Wayzata in the medley relay in 2015 and Edina in 2016, took down Chanhassen's state records. Grobe said it was easier to take with the Hornets, three of those swimmers former Aquajet teammates with her during club season.
"Records are meant to be broken," she said.
AT HOME AT THE U
Grobe was ready to move away from home. She admits now UCLA looked real good back then. But her heart remained in Minnesota, with her sister swimming for the Gophers.
Her mother, Joy, was a Minnesota diver for two seasons in 1985 and 1986.
"Absolutely. Minnesota was 100 percent the right call for me. Amazing coaches, amazing teammates. It was a great choice," said Grobe, who has been dating her boyfriend, also a Gopher swimmer, for four years.
Grobe was part of the fifth-place 200-yard freestyle relay team at the Big 10 Championships in her senior season in 2018-19, the final of nine championship swims in her career. She was also an alternate on a NCAA Championship relay in 2016.
In addition to being a teammate with her sister, Bridgette, who Kaia said they are as "close as ever," Avestruz was a Gopher as well.
"We were close. Yeah, it was a bigger team, you make new friends, but we all had that Chanhassen connection. We experienced so much at Chanhassen, training together, we were on club team together at Aquajets. (Zoe and I) have been connecting a lot lately. She's a great friend," Grobe said.
Reflecting back, nearly a decade after her first state title in the pool, Grobe misses those days. Through her on-campus job, being around the Gopher swim team, she misses those days as well.
It is the relationships, the bond, the common drive, her and her teammates had. Just add water.